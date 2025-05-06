A STAN IS BORN! To Take the Stage At The New Brooklyn Comedy Collective

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Brooklyn Comedy Collective at Eris in East Williamsburg will present A STAN IS BORN! by Alexis Sakellaris on Saturday, June 7, 2025 at the Eris Mainstage.

Queer international musical comedian and TikTok sensation, Alexis Sakellaris, is set to take audiences by storm with A STAN IS BORN!, an original musical comedy exploring a queer kid's obsession with pop divas and the search for the diva within.

Written and performed by Alexis Sakellaris, A STAN IS BORN! features 10 original songs that follow Alexis' drastic move from New York City to rural Germany, where an intense obsession with pop divas becomes their only salvation. Céline, Whitney, Mariah, Beyoncé, Aretha. You name ‘em, they got ‘em. A true STAN.

Comments