1.5 Miles of Art Coming to Atlantic Avenue October 17, 18

Socially distanced, self-guided art exhibit featuring Brooklyn artists opens October 17th and 18th

Arts Gowanus ArtWalk opens on Atlantic Ave, connecting Brooklyn's vibrant neighborhoods of Boerum Hill, Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill, Gowanus, and Downtown Brooklyn the

weekend of October 17th and 18th. The 1.5-mile self-guided, socially distanced ArtWalk, featuring renowned Brooklyn artists, includes photography, paintings, drawings, sculpture, multimedia and large

installations. The art will be displayed at more than 65 storefronts, outdoor dining areas, fashion, lifestyle, home design and retail shops, construction sites, residential buildings and medical offices along Atlantic

Avenue. On opening weekend, visitors can expect pop up entertainment, live art and promotions at businesses.

Designed to lift spirits, demonstrate the city's resiliency, and celebrate and support local artists and business, this collaborative effort between Brooklyn's arts, business and neighborhood communities led by Arts

Gowanus, the Atlantic Avenue Local Development Corp and the Atlantic Avenue Business Improvement District, was imagined in place of the annual Arts Gowanus Open Studio event and 47 year-old Atlantic Antic events. Both events were cancelled due to the pandemic.

A family friendly event, ArtWalk on Atlantic Ave. is scheduled to remain open through November 1. Select works shown will be available for sale on the Arts Gowanus website when the exhibit opens.

For more information follow @artsgowanusonatlanticave on Instagram or visit www.artsgowanus.org.

