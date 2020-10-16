Espaço Cultural Alexandre Innecco Presents a Lecture About Dvorak's NEW WORLD SYMPHONY

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The virtual talk takes place on Friday, 16 October at 4pm.

On Friday, 16 October at 4pm, ECAI - Espaço Cultural Alexandre Innecco will present a lecture about Antonin Dvořák's New World Symphony, broadcast live on Facebook.

Antonin Dvořák, Czech nationalist, was invited to found the NYC National Music Conservatory in the late 19th century.

Interestingly, his best-known piece doesn't deal with Czech music. The New World Symphony was composed at that time of his stay in the Americas, and is an attempt to develop possible nationalist American themes.

This lecture will be part of the program, The Maestro Explains Great Works, where Innecco visits masterpieces of Music History and dissects to a non-musician audience.

Learn more on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ecaibsb/.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You