DaCota: Gala & Glamour Comes to Teatro Sabesp Frei Caneca

In partnership with Cinemateca Brasileira and Goethe-Institut, Theatro São Pedro will show Noferatu, Ganga Bruta, Time and the Wind, The Adventures of Lotte Reiniger and Moustapha Alassane and The Adventures of Prince Achmed, in sessions preceded by debates with experts in the works, which feature original arrangements in the soundtracks, under the musical direction of Marcelo Falcão.