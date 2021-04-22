BWW Previews: The First Edition of the SAO PAULO MUSICAL THEATER FESTIVAL Announces its Programming
Between 22nd and 30th of April, there will be almost 30 hours of shows, dramatic readings and lectures by great names in Brazilian musical theater.
With sponsorship by Aldir Blanc Law to support culture, between 22nd and 30th of April, the Festival Paulista de Teatro Musical holds its 1st edition with a lot of entertainment and information.
There will be almost 30 hours of programming divided between 17 attractions, including 7 shows, 4 dramatic readings and 6 educational lectures, enlivened by diverse talents, among actors and creatives,well-known on stage.
The event, which takes place 100% online and free of charge through the YouTube Channel of the Prêmio Bibi Ferreira, will have its opening marked by a lecture by Miguel Falabella and its closing by a lecture by Charles Möeller, references of the Brazilian musical theater.
Confira a agenda de apresentações:
22/04
· 20 hrs - Abertura do Festival | Palestra com Miguel Falabella
23/04
· 20 hrs - Musical: O Mágico Di Ó - Um Clássico em forma de Cordel
24/04
· 16 hrs - Palestra com Ricardo Tiezzi | Tema: Princípios de estrutura dramatúrgica.
· 18 hrs - Leitura: Brickfield, o Musical
· 20 hrs - Musical: Diálogos
25/04
· 16 hrs - Palestra com Jamil Dias | Tema: Conceituação e Caminhos do Musical
· 18 hrs - Leitura: Lonza
· 20 hrs - Musical: Terrível Incrível Aventura - Um Musical Fabulesco Marítimo!
26/04
· 18 hrs - Leitura: O Último Samba
· 20 hrs - Musical Convidado: Ponto de Bala
27/04
· 16 hrs - Palestra com Fernanda Maia | Tema: O uso da canção na narrativa do Teatro Musical
· 18 hrs - Leitura: Dom Casmurro - O Musical
· 20 hrs - Musical: A Ópera dos Três Porcos
28/04
· 16 hrs - Palestra com Carlos Bauzys | Tema: Piano condutor, Arranjo Vocal e Orquestração
· 20 hrs - Musical: Amor Barato - O Romeu e Julieta dos Esgotos
29/04
· 20 hrs - Musical: Azáfama: Substantivo feminino
30/04
· 20 hrs - Encerramento do Festival | Palestra com Charles Möeller
Serviço:
1º Festival Paulista de Teatro Musical
Data: entre os dias 22 e 30 de abril
Onde: Canal do YouTube do Prêmio Bibi Ferreira (youtube.com/premibibiferreira)