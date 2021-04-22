BWW Previews: The First Edition of the SAO PAULO MUSICAL THEATER FESTIVAL Announces its Programming



With sponsorship by Aldir Blanc Law to support culture, between 22nd and 30th of April, the Festival Paulista de Teatro Musical holds its 1st edition with a lot of entertainment and information.

There will be almost 30 hours of programming divided between 17 attractions, including 7 shows, 4 dramatic readings and 6 educational lectures, enlivened by diverse talents, among actors and creatives,well-known on stage.

The event, which takes place 100% online and free of charge through the YouTube Channel of the Prêmio Bibi Ferreira, will have its opening marked by a lecture by Miguel Falabella and its closing by a lecture by Charles Möeller, references of the Brazilian musical theater.

O Mágico Di Ó - Um Clássico em forma de Cordel

photo by Divulgação

Com o apoio da Lei Aldir Blanc de suporte à cultura, entre os dias 22 e 30 de abril, o Festival Paulista de Teatro Musical realiza sua 1ª edição marcada por muito entretenimento e informação.

Serão quase 30 horas de programação dividida entre 17 atrações, incluindo 7 espetáculos, 4 leituras dramáticas e 6 palestras educacionais, abrilhantadas por diversos talentos, entre atores e criativos, conhecidos dos palcos.



O evento, que se dá de forma 100% online e gratuita através do Canal do YouTube do Prêmio Bibi Ferreira, terá sua abertura marcada por uma palestra de Miguel Falabella e seu encerramento por uma palestra de Charles Möeller, referências do teatro musical brasileiro.



Confira a agenda de apresentações :

Amor Barato - O Romeu e Julieta dos Esgotos

photo by Wilian Aguiar

22/04

· 20 hrs - Abertura do Festival | Palestra com Miguel Falabella



23/04

· 20 hrs - Musical: O Mágico Di Ó - Um Clássico em forma de Cordel



24/04

· 16 hrs - Palestra com Ricardo Tiezzi | Tema: Princípios de estrutura dramatúrgica.

· 18 hrs - Leitura: Brickfield, o Musical

· 20 hrs - Musical: Diálogos



25/04

· 16 hrs - Palestra com Jamil Dias | Tema: Conceituação e Caminhos do Musical

· 18 hrs - Leitura: Lonza

· 20 hrs - Musical: Terrível Incrível Aventura - Um Musical Fabulesco Marítimo!



26/04

· 18 hrs - Leitura: O Último Samba

· 20 hrs - Musical Convidado: Ponto de Bala



27/04

· 16 hrs - Palestra com Fernanda Maia | Tema: O uso da canção na narrativa do Teatro Musical

· 18 hrs - Leitura: Dom Casmurro - O Musical

· 20 hrs - Musical: A Ópera dos Três Porcos



28/04

· 16 hrs - Palestra com Carlos Bauzys | Tema: Piano condutor, Arranjo Vocal e Orquestração

· 20 hrs - Musical: Amor Barato - O Romeu e Julieta dos Esgotos



29/04

· 20 hrs - Musical: Azáfama: Substantivo feminino



30/04

· 20 hrs - Encerramento do Festival | Palestra com Charles Möeller



Serviço :



1º Festival Paulista de Teatro Musical

Terrível Incrível Aventura - Um Musical Fabulesco Marítimo!

photo by Rosano Mauro Jr.

Data: entre os dias 22 e 30 de abril



Onde: Canal do YouTube do Prêmio Bibi Ferreira (youtube.com/premibibiferreira)