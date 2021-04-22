Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BWW Previews: The First Edition of the SAO PAULO MUSICAL THEATER FESTIVAL Announces its Programming

Between 22nd and 30th of April, there will be almost 30 hours of shows, dramatic readings and lectures by great names in Brazilian musical theater.

Apr. 22, 2021  


BWW Previews: The First Edition of the SAO PAULO MUSICAL THEATER FESTIVAL Announces its Programming With sponsorship by Aldir Blanc Law to support culture, between 22nd and 30th of April, the Festival Paulista de Teatro Musical holds its 1st edition with a lot of entertainment and information.

There will be almost 30 hours of programming divided between 17 attractions, including 7 shows, 4 dramatic readings and 6 educational lectures, enlivened by diverse talents, among actors and creatives,well-known on stage.

The event, which takes place 100% online and free of charge through the YouTube Channel of the Prêmio Bibi Ferreira, will have its opening marked by a lecture by Miguel Falabella and its closing by a lecture by Charles Möeller, references of the Brazilian musical theater.

BWW Previews: The First Edition of the SAO PAULO MUSICAL THEATER FESTIVAL Announces its Programming
O Mágico Di Ó - Um Clássico em forma de Cordel
photo by Divulgação

Com o apoio da Lei Aldir Blanc de suporte à cultura, entre os dias 22 e 30 de abril, o Festival Paulista de Teatro Musical realiza sua 1ª edição marcada por muito entretenimento e informação.
Serão quase 30 horas de programação dividida entre 17 atrações, incluindo 7 espetáculos, 4 leituras dramáticas e 6 palestras educacionais, abrilhantadas por diversos talentos, entre atores e criativos, conhecidos dos palcos.

O evento, que se dá de forma 100% online e gratuita através do Canal do YouTube do Prêmio Bibi Ferreira, terá sua abertura marcada por uma palestra de Miguel Falabella e seu encerramento por uma palestra de Charles Möeller, referências do teatro musical brasileiro.


Confira a agenda de apresentações:

BWW Previews: The First Edition of the SAO PAULO MUSICAL THEATER FESTIVAL Announces its Programming
Amor Barato - O Romeu e Julieta dos Esgotos
photo by Wilian Aguiar

22/04
· 20 hrs - Abertura do Festival | Palestra com Miguel Falabella

23/04
· 20 hrs - Musical: O Mágico Di Ó - Um Clássico em forma de Cordel

24/04
· 16 hrs - Palestra com Ricardo Tiezzi | Tema: Princípios de estrutura dramatúrgica.
· 18 hrs - Leitura: Brickfield, o Musical
· 20 hrs - Musical: Diálogos

25/04
· 16 hrs - Palestra com Jamil Dias | Tema: Conceituação e Caminhos do Musical
· 18 hrs - Leitura: Lonza
· 20 hrs - Musical: Terrível Incrível Aventura - Um Musical Fabulesco Marítimo!

26/04
· 18 hrs - Leitura: O Último Samba
· 20 hrs - Musical Convidado: Ponto de Bala

27/04
· 16 hrs - Palestra com Fernanda Maia | Tema: O uso da canção na narrativa do Teatro Musical
· 18 hrs - Leitura: Dom Casmurro - O Musical
· 20 hrs - Musical: A Ópera dos Três Porcos

28/04
· 16 hrs - Palestra com Carlos Bauzys | Tema: Piano condutor, Arranjo Vocal e Orquestração
· 20 hrs - Musical: Amor Barato - O Romeu e Julieta dos Esgotos

29/04
· 20 hrs - Musical: Azáfama: Substantivo feminino

30/04
· 20 hrs - Encerramento do Festival | Palestra com Charles Möeller


Serviço:

1º Festival Paulista de Teatro Musical

BWW Previews: The First Edition of the SAO PAULO MUSICAL THEATER FESTIVAL Announces its Programming
Terrível Incrível Aventura - Um Musical Fabulesco Marítimo!
photo by Rosano Mauro Jr.

Data: entre os dias 22 e 30 de abril

Onde: Canal do YouTube do Prêmio Bibi Ferreira (youtube.com/premibibiferreira)


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Stephanie Torns
Stephanie Torns
Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson
Jewelle Blackman
Jewelle Blackman

Related Articles View More Brazil Stories
BWW Review: After a Successful Season in Rio De Janeiro, ELIZETH A DIVINA – O MUSICA Photo

BWW Review: After a Successful Season in Rio De Janeiro, ELIZETH A DIVINA – O MUSICAL Makes a One Night Only Presentation with Online Broadcast

VIDEO: Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro Streams Consuelo Rios: uma professora para al&e Photo

VIDEO: Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro Streams 'Consuelo Rios: uma professora para além de sua época'

Top Performing Arts Schools in Brazil Photo

Top Performing Arts Schools in Brazil

Rafael Oliveira é O Responsáveis Pelas Versões Musicais De Bullying, Photo

Rafael Oliveira é O Responsáveis Pelas Versões Musicais De Bullying, O Musical


From This Author Claudio Erlichman