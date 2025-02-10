Royal Academy Of Dance's THE FONTEYN Comes To Brazil

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Royal Academy of Dance has announced that applications are now open for its flagship event The Margot Fonteyn International Ballet Competition which will take place at Auditório Ibirapuera, Sao Paulo, Brazil from 11-19 October 2025. This is the first time The Fonteyn is coming to Latin America in the competition's 94-year history.

Named in honour of RAD's longest-serving president, Dame Margot Fonteyn, The Fonteyn is one of the oldest and most prestigious ballet competitions in the world, representing the pinnacle of achievement for young dancers trained in the RAD syllabus.

Beginning in 1931, the competition has toured the globe and is dedicated to promoting dance, providing educational experiences and recognising excellence in young ballet dancers internationally. A launch pad for a professional career, past winners have become professional dancers with companies worldwide and enjoyed long-lasting careers in the arts.

Darcey Bussell, President of the RAD says: "The Fonteyn is such a wonderful opportunity for young dancers to be seen on a world stage, receive expert coaching and form friendships and connections with fellow dancers from all corners of the globe. It is truly more than just a competition, but an experience that young people will remember and cherish for the rest of their lives."

Alexander Campbell, Artistic Director of the RAD says: "The Fonteyn is an unmissable opportunity for young dancers trained in the RAD syllabus. Candidates can expect a week filled with dancing, coaching and the opportunity to make friends for life.

We're thrilled to be bringing our annual, flagship event to Brazil for the first time in the competition's history. Combined with Sao Paulo's rich arts and cultural identity, we aim to create a memorable experience for The Fonteyn candidates, audiences and the city's extraordinary community.

On behalf of the RAD and its Brazilian team, we look forward to welcoming you to Sao Paulo in October."

Coaching sessions begin the competition, with these sessions happening at Estudio de Ballet Cisne Negro. The semi-finals and final will take place at Auditório Ibirapuera.

Candidates will be judged on classwork, a classical repertoire variation and a 'Dancer's Own' piece - a newly choreographed solo created by themselves, their teacher, or a peer, to a piece of music of their choice.

During the competition, candidates will work with a top commissioned choreographer on a variation.

Candidate applications for The Fonteyn 2025 competition are now open. To apply, visit: https://www.thefonteyn.org/ Applications close 19 May.

Comments