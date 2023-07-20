YOUNG COMPANY SUMMER FESTIVAL Announced At Greater Boston Stage Company

Greater Boston Stage Company has announced its highly anticipated Young Company Summer Festival, featuring an impressive lineup of budding young artists and captivating performances. With a commitment to providing exceptional entertainment and enriching the community through the arts, this year's Summer Festival offers an unparalleled theatrical experience for audiences of all ages!

Performed by students in grades 4-12, The Young Company Summer Festival will boast an eclectic array of productions, including the family favorite "Finding Nemo Jr.," the epic adventure "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical," and the bold and exhilarating musical "Head Over Heels." Whether you're a seasoned theater enthusiast or a first-time attendee, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Performances run August 3rd through August 6th.

"We are thrilled to present our Summer Festival once again, bringing together artists and audiences to celebrate the magic of live theater," says Heather Mell, Operations Manager at Greater Boston Stage Company. "We are excited to showcase a diverse range of productions that will entertain, challenge, and unite both our performers and community."

Finding Nemo Jr.

Performed by students in grades 4 through 6. Dive into an underwater adventure like no other with "Finding Nemo Jr." This heartwarming musical, presented by The Young Company, brings to life the beloved Pixar film on stage. Join Nemo, a spirited young clownfish, as he embarks on a daring journey to find his way back home after being captured and placed in a fish tank. Alongside his forgetful but lovable friend Dory, Nemo encounters a host of colorful characters and discovers the true meaning of friendship, family, and perseverance. Filled with catchy songs, charming choreography, and stunning aquatic set designs, "Finding Nemo Jr." is a joyous, family-friendly production that will captivate audiences of all ages.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Performed by students in grades 7 through 9. Step into the mythological world of ancient gods and epic quests with "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical." Based on Rick Riordan's best-selling novel, this action-packed musical takes the audience on a thrilling adventure with Percy Jackson, a demigod and son of Poseidon. When Zeus's powerful lightning bolt is stolen, Percy finds himself accused and must set out on a quest to clear his name and prevent an all-out war between the gods. Accompanied by a band of misfit friends, Percy faces mythological creatures and battles ancient forces in this heroic coming-of-age tale. Combining rock-infused music, dynamic choreography, and dazzling special effects, "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" is an electrifying theatrical experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Head Over Heels

Performed by students in grades 10 – 12. Get ready for a bold and exuberant journey of love and acceptance with "Head Over Heels." This feel-good musical is set to the iconic songs of the all-female rock band, The Go-Go's. Follow the royal family of Arcadia as they embark on a hilarious and adventurous quest to save their kingdom from an oracle's prophecy. Packed with mistaken identities, witty humor, and an exploration of gender roles and self-discovery, "Head Over Heels" breaks boundaries and celebrates individuality in a world full of surprises. With its infectious pop-rock score and dazzling choreography, "Head Over Heels" is a joyous celebration of love, freedom, and living life authentically.

Whether you're a fan of animated adventures, mythological quests, or empowering love stories, these productions are sure to leave you with lasting memories and a renewed appreciation for the magic of live theater!

"The Young Company Summer Festival is a testament to the importance of providing young artists with a platform to express themselves and grow in their craft," says Autumn Blazon-Brown, Education Associate at Greater Boston Stage Company. "We are incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication these young actors have put into their performances, and we can't wait to share their talents with you!”

This year's Summer Festival features a diverse selection of contemporary works, each showcasing the company's unwavering dedication to storytelling and artistic excellence. Patrons can anticipate top-tier talent and a celebration of the performing arts that will leave a lasting impression.

All tickets are $25. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at (781) 279-2200, or visit Click Here. Group sales are also available. Please contact Bryan Miner, Director of Marketing and PR at bryan@greaterbostonstage.org or (781) 279-7885 x107 for more information.

The Young Company at Greater Boston Stage Company helps the next generation become better artists, better audience members, and better people through dramatic education. Through artistic training and performance opportunities, The Young Company at Greater Boston Stage Company develops life skills such as confidence, self-discipline, and collaboration to inspire and prepare young actors for future creative engagement and success. Our process-oriented programming pushes students to the next level by working with exceptional Boston teaching artists and theatre professionals. Students are also provided with opportunities to work on Mainstage productions side-by-side with professionals. The Young Company lives by the idea that GOOD THEATRE MAKES GOOD PEOPLE.