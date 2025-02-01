World Premiere Of Pedro Halffter's LUX AETERNA Will Play Harvard to Benefit Haiti

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Internationally renowned Spanish composer Pedro Halffter's LUX AETERNA will receive its world premiere at Harvard to benefit Haiti. The performance, presented by Harvard Program in Refugee Trauma in collaboration with opera company Divaria Productions, will take place at 7:00 pm on February 25, 2025 at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church at Harvard University in Cambridge.

The event will include a spiritual offering and blessing by new auxiliary Bishop of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wismick Jean-Charles, PhD, and the premiere of internationally renowned Spanish composer Pedro Halffter's Lux Aeterna, a work inspired by Harvard Professor Dr. Richard Mollica's Manifesto for Healing a Violent World, deals with the universal right of dignity and the realization of life living in communion with nature.

The piece will be performed by international soprano Ashley Galvani Bell and the composer himself on the piano. The event will also feature the Official Anthem of the United Nations by Maestro Halffter performed by the Harvard Radcliffe Orchestra and a choral piece performed by Haitian-American artists. All are invited and there is no admission charge.

ABOUT THE BENEFIT CAUSE

As the world knows, the people of Haiti are collectively going through rough times. Harvard Program in Refugee Trauma, an organization that has spent 40 years caring for the health and mental needs of survivors of mass violence and torture, together with new auxiliary Bishop of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wismick Jean-Charles, PhD, has worked hard to bring hope to the country's women and children. Collaborating with Sanite International, a non-profit whose core purpose is to create healing environments through community mental health, we have built a health promotion center on this land to serve women, children, families, and even local wildlife. The Stile Center for Mental Health and Resilience features counseling rooms, daycare, a marketplace area for local produce, a children's play area, and a sanctuary for prayer and meditation. It is integrated with nature, with indoor and outdoor gardens and a beautiful bird sanctuary of newly planted indigenous trees.

The center has been named in memory of Salvatore J. Stile, a man who overcame immense challenges and adversity, embodying the spirit of resilience and hope that this project seeks to inspire. His legacy lives on through this initiative, made possible by the dedication of many, including the vision and leadership of one of our key founders, Jillian M. Stile, PhD, and the generosity of founding supporter Salvatore Stile II.

ADMISSION

Advance registration is required. This is a FREE event but you should register to guarantee seating. All proceeds from this event will directly support the programming and development of the Stile Center for Mental Health and Resilience in Haiti.

If you would like to make a donation to this cause, please visit www.sanite.org and click the donate button. Suggested donation $100 per person.

