Williamstown Theatre Festival's MOST HAPPY IN CONCERT Starring Mary Testa & More Begins Performances Tonight

Williamstown Theatre Festival is celebrating tonight's first performance of Most Happy in Concert, Tony Award-nominated director Daniel Fish's reimagining of Frank Loesser's critically adored score to the musical The Most Happy Fella, choreographed by Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, playing through Sunday, July 31 on the Main Stage.

The cast for Most Happy in Concert features Tina Fabrique, Maya Lagerstam, Erin Markey, April Matthis, Mallory Portnoy, Mary Testa, and Kiena Williams. Nicole Weiss will replace Mallory Portnoy for the July 19 and 20 performances, and Gwynne Wood has joined the cast as understudy.

This musical event provides thrilling and contemplative ways to experience and connect with this magnificent and lush score-a deep dive into love, desire, isolation, and connection. Most Happy in Concert is presented in association with Fisher Center at Bard.

The 2022 Festival Box Office is now open, and tickets may be purchased online at www.wtfestival.org or by calling (413) 458-3253. For production updates, please visit www.wtfestival.org.

During the 2022 Summer Season, a limited number of $30 tickets are available

for every Festival performance as part of a new affordable-tickets pilot program, AccessTix. AccessTix is part of the Festival's comprehensive ticket accessibility program, which includes $20 tickets for Massachusetts EBT and ConnectorCare Card to Culture members, as well as $30 Adult and $20 Youth Student "Rush" tickets that can be purchased at the Box Office two hours prior to each performance (subject to availability). More information about these programs can be found at www.wtfestival.org/shows-events/#BoxOffice.

As of July 8, The Berkshire Flyer provides rail service from New York City to Pittsfield in the Berkshires each weekend through Labor Day weekend. Tickets can be purchased at www.amtrak.com/Berkshire-flyer.

As previously announced on June 30, Williamstown Theatre Festival no longer will require proof of vaccination, boosters, or negative COVID-19 tests. Properly fitting masks are still required to be worn indoors at all times, regardless of vaccination status, for the safety of all theatergoers and members of the company. For updated policies and to plan your visit, please go to: www.wtfestival.org/plan-your-visit.

If you have additional questions regarding your visit, please contact the Williamstown Theatre Festival Box Office at (413) 458-3253 or by email to tickets@wtfestival.org.

ABOUT THE SEASON

Nikos Stage

Man of God | Through Friday, July 22

A Killer Comedy Thriller

By Anna Ouyang Moench

Directed by Maggie Burrows

with Shirley Chen, Emma Galbraith, Kristen Lee, Erin Rae Li, Albert Park, Helen J Shen, Ji-young Yoo

Scenic Design: Se Hyun Oh

Costume Design: Denitsa Bliznakova

Lighting Design: Lap Chi Chu

Original Music & Sound Design: Jonathan Snipes

Fight Director: Thomas Isao Morinaka

Production Stage Manager: Tia Harewood-Millington

Casting: Phyllis Schuringa, CSA

Additional Casting: The Telsey Office

Chaos ensues when four teenage girls on a mission trip to Bangkok discover a camera hidden by their pastor in their hotel bathroom. Do they leave it to God or take matters into their own hands? The pressure builds quickly in this suspenseful comedy that interrogates justice, privacy, religion, the patriarchy, and who you follow on Instagram. Juxtaposing girl power with teenage angst, the girls' different ideals emerge as they discover what it takes to fight back.

Man of God is presented in association with Geffen Playhouse.

Main Stage

Most Happy in Concert | Wednesday, July 13 - Sunday, July 31



Songs from Frank Loesser's The Most Happy Fella

Music & Lyrics by Frank Loesser

Conceived & Directed by Daniel Fish

Choreography by Jawole Willa Jo Zollar

with Tina Fabrique, Maya Lagerstam, Erin Markey, April Matthis, Mallory Portnoy, Mary Testa, Nicole Weiss, Kiena Williams, Gwynne Wood

Music Arrangements by Daniel Kluger and Nathan Koci

Vocal Arrangements by Nathan Koci and Daniel Fish

Orchestrations by Daniel Kluger

Music Director: Sean Forte

Scenic Design: Amy Rubin

Costume Design: Terese Wadden

Hair & Makeup Designer: Anika Seitu

Lighting Design: Thomas Dunn

Sound Design: Drew Levy

Music Contractor: Tomoko Akaboshi

Associate Director: Mikhaela Mahony

Associate Choreographer: Vincent Thomas

Associate Music Director: Jillian Zack

Production Stage Manager: Cyd Cahill

Casting: Taylor Williams, CSA

The Main Stage bursts back to life with this evocative meditation on an American musical masterpiece from the director of the boldly reimagined Tony Award-winning revival of Oklahoma! Drawing on a broad range of musical genres and performed by a company of 20 actors and musicians, Most Happy in Concert invigorates the musical concert form, inviting audiences to consider anew Frank Loesser's exquisite score for The Most Happy Fella. Conceived and directed by Daniel Fish and with choreography by Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, this musical event provides thrilling and contemplative ways to experience and connect with this magnificent and lush score-a deep dive into love, desire, isolation, and connection.



Most Happy in Concert is presented in association with Fisher Center at Bard.

Nikos Stage

WORLD PREMIERE

we are continuous | Tuesday, August 2 - Sunday, August 14

A WTF Commission

By Harrison David Rivers

Directed by Tyler Thomas

With Leland Fowler, Tom Holcomb, Brenda Pressley



Scenic Design: dots

Costume Design: Devario Simmons

Lighting Design: Amith Chandrashaker

Sound Design: Mauricio Escamilla

Composer: Mykal Kilgore

Casting: The Telsey Office, Karyn Casl, CSA

Simon and his mother, Ora, have always been close. She's been his champion, his defender, and his friend. But when a life-changing secret comes to light, can their bond survive? 2020 WTF Foeller Fellow Tyler Thomas directs this exquisitely-wrought WTF-commissioned play by Harrison David Rivers (Where Storms Are Born) that explores how people can change and how love can evolve.



we are continuous is a Williamstown Theatre Festival Commission.

Nikos Stage

Fridays@3

Abortion Road Trip | Friday, July 8

By Rachel Lynett

Directed by Jess McLeod

with Francis Benhamou, Carmen LoBue, Rami Margron, Emma Ramos, Shayna Small

Sisters Minnie and Lexa hire Driver to take them on a road trip from San Antonio to New Mexico for Lexa to get an abortion. While on their journey, the three women discuss the baggage they carry with them and how the circumstances leading to three very different abortions shaped them into who they are.

God Save the Queer | Friday, July 15



By Zackary Grady

Directed by Portia Krieger

with Sebastian Beacon, Carol Mazhuvancheril

In the year 2046, Prince George is now in his thirties, married to a man, and next in line for the British throne. But when he and his husband share news with his sister, Princess Charlotte, and his brother, Prince Louis, a sibling fight breaks out that could destroy not only their family but one of the last surviving monarchies in the world.

And Then We Were No More | Friday, July 22

By Tim Blake Nelson

Directed by Mark Wing-Davey

with David Aaron Baker, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Bree Elrod, Henry Stram, Maura Tierney

A lawyer fights for the life of her client in a near future in which criminals deemed "beyond rehabilitation" become no more.

tiny father | Friday, August 5

WTF's 2022 L. Arnold Weissberger New Play Award Winner

By Mike Lew (WTF's 2022 Jay Harris Commission recipient)

Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel

with Maureen Sebastian

After Daniel unexpectedly finds himself the father of a months-premature baby, his only guide to the strange purgatory of hospital life in the NICU is a grizzled, oversharing nurse named Caroline.

Main Stage - Special Event

Just For Us | Wednesday, August 3 - Saturday, August 6



Performed by Alex Edelman

Just For Us takes the audience through hilarious anecdotes from Alex Edelman's life - his Olympian brother AJ, an unconventional holiday season, and a gorilla that can do sign language - but at its center is an astonishing and frighteningly relevant story. After a string of anti-Semitic abuse is directed at Edelman online, he decides to covertly attend a gathering of White Nationalists in New York City and comes face to face with the people behind the keyboards. The result is a hair-raising encounter that gives Just For Us its title and final, jaw-dropping twist.

Main Stage - Benefit Concert

Jimmy Naughton & Friends | Sunday, August 7

An afternoon of stories and songs

Join us for this exclusive benefit concert starring two-time Tony Award winner and legendary Festival actor and director James Naughton as he regales us with stories and songs, accompanied by surprise special guests! Known for his critically acclaimed award-winning performances in shows like Chicago and City of Angels, James has appeared in countless cabarets and more than 20 productions at the Festival, including The Rose Tattoo, The Crucible, and as director of The Price. Featuring songs from James' repertoire and anecdotes from his storied career, Jimmy Naughton & Friends is a one-time-only musical event you won't want to miss!

Proceeds from Jimmy Naughton & Friends will benefit Williamstown Theatre Festival.

ABOUT WILLIAMSTOWN THEATRE FESTIVAL

For seven decades, the Tony Award-winning Williamstown Theatre Festival has brought emerging and professional theatre artists together in the Berkshires to create a thrilling summer festival of diverse, world premiere plays and musicals, bold new revivals, and a rich array of accompanying cultural events.

Artists are drawn to Williamstown Theatre Festival to make great theater in an environment conducive to artistic risk-taking. Matthew Broderick, Audra McDonald, Dominique Morisseau, Mary-Louise Parker, Susan Stroman, Uma Thurman, and Blair Underwood are just a few of the luminous theater artists who have worked at the Festival. Many others, including Sterling K. Brown, Ty Burrell, Charlie Day, Paul Giamatti, Kathryn Hahn, Allison Janney, Brie Larson, Chris Pine, and George C. Wolfe, began their careers at the Festival.

Productions and artists shaped at the Festival fill theaters in New York City and around the world. Recently, Williamstown Theatre Festival was represented on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regionally by The Sound Inside, Grand Horizons, The Rose Tattoo, The Visit, Fool for Love, The Elephant Man, Seared, Selling Kabul, Unknown Soldier, and Lempicka, to name just a few. Cost of Living, which was developed and premiered at Williamstown Theatre Festival, was awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.