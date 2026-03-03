Provincetown Theater to Hold Auditions For FIFTH OF JULY

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Provincetown Theater will hold auditions for non-union actors this month for Lanford Wilson's Fifth of July, a funny, tender, and deeply human portrait of friends and family in the aftermath of the turbulent 1960s. At its center is Ken Talley, a wounded Vietnam veteran trying to build a quieter life, as old companions arrive carrying big dreams, old wounds, and unresolved love. Known for his deeply human portraits of small-town life and richly drawn ensemble characters, Wilson's work includes the Pulitzer Prize–winning Talley's Folly, the widely produced Fifth of July, and the Broadway sensation, Burn This. Seeking performers for a diverse cast – in age, race, and gender identity – to take on roles that are comically poignant and dramatically compelling. The play will be directed by PT Artistic Director, David Drake.

Performers will be paid an honorarium of $500 for their participation in the show. Rehearsals begin the week of April 7 for a five-week rehearsal period that will be scheduled around actors' availability; anticipate rehearsals on weeknights, and daytimes on weekends. 5th of July will perform Thursdays thru Sundays, May 14 – 31.

AUDITIONS:

Thursday and Friday, March 12-13 from 5-9 pm

Saturday and Sunday, March 14-15 from 12-4 pm

With a sign-up sheet in the theater's lobby, actors will be seen on a first come/first serve basis. Starting Monday, March 2, sides from the script will be available at the Provincetown Theater during weekday business hours, as well as at the auditions themselves.

CASTING:

Performers of all races, ethnicities, and gender identities between the ages of 20-70 for the following characters:

Jed Jenkins (male, 20s-40s): An athletic gardener; boyfriend of a wheelchair-bound Vietnam veteran.

Weston Hurley (male, 20s-60s): A goofy, tag-a-long guitar player; must play guitar.

June Talley (female, 30s-40s): A single mom and former '60s peace activist.

Shirley Talley (female, teenager): A precocious teenager; June's daughter.

Gwen Landis (female, 30s-40s): A wild, wannabe country singer.

Sally Friedman (female, 60s-70s): A kooky old widow; Ken and June's aunt.