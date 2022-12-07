Will Evans And Barefoot Truth Ring In 2023 At City Winery Boston New Year's Eve

City Winery Boston presents Will Evans & Barefoot Truth live in back-to-back concerts to ring in the New Year on Saturday December 31 at 8:00pm and 11:00pm. Tickets for both shows for this holiday treat are on sale now at citywinery.com/boston.

Barefoot Truth and its frontman Will Evans blend genres like folk, rock, and reggae into a globally inspired sound with lyrics that speak to human connection and communion with nature. Commune and connect with the band at this live reunion concert - with wine in hand, of course.

The New England-based Roots-Rock band is fronted by founding member and international touring artist Will Evans, whose solo career has taken off in recent years. The band is rounded out by members Jay Driscoll, John "Wayno" Waynelovich, and Andy Wrba.

Mixing the sounds of folk, rock, jazz, and reggae, with lyrics full of unbridled optimism, the band crafted a sound that is distinctly their own. Mixing a strong environmental message with the lofty theme of humankind's interconnectedness, the band has charted several times, momentarily stepping ahead of bands such as Dave Matthews Band and The Fray. Their 2010 album "Threads" was noted as "The best independently-released album" by This Is Modern magazine.

Barefoot Truth is a symbol of genuine independent music success. Their dedicated and ever-expanding grassroots following, including over 50 million streams on Spotify and Pandora, has been built one listener at a time.

Touring for several years before ultimately going "into hibernation" as the band describes, Barefoot Truth has shared bills with the likes of Crosby & Nash, Rusted Root, and members of Dispatch. In 2008 the band performed their song "All Good Reasons" at President Obama's pre-debate event in New York.

Will Evans & Barefoot Truth perform two shows at City Winery Boston on New Year's Eve at 8:00pm and 11:00pm. For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.