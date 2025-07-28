White Snake Projects to Premiere Sci-Fi Transmedia Opera WHITE RAVEN, BLAKE DOVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrated for creating diverse, timely and relevant opera, White Snake Projects will return to Boston's Strand Theatre, September 26-28, 2025, for the world premiere of White Raven, Black Dove, in a season dedicated to addressing the climate crisis through art. Composed by Jacinth Greywoode and Andrew Lynch, and written by librettist Cerise Lim Jacob, White Raven, Blake Dove is an original work of science fiction fantasy exploring two issues consuming America today - race and climate change. An early adopter of innovative technology, WSP continues to lead the vanguard in shaping new operas with tech advancements. This groundbreaking production comprises a live performance by some of today's leading opera singers, an orchestra with electronics and chorus, augmented by computer generated imagery and animation created in the video game platform, Unreal Engine.

White Snake Projects' 2025 season amplifies the urgent issue of climate by better educating, advocating and conversing about climate change. Dedicated to using the power of music theater and the arts toraise awareness of climate justice, WSP encourages both the practice of sustainability in opera, as well as promoting the adoption of a philosophy of sustainability that can be woven into every aspect of production.

"I love our planet and sometimes despair as to how to help heal our racial schisms, inequities and the Earth. White Raven, Black Dove came to me as a way to tell the story of the consequences of climate change and its differential impacts on communities of color: Climate justice is at the heart of this story. I try to avoid propaganda and didacticism by leaning into entertainment and storytelling so audiences can immerse themselves in the piece without feeling lectured to. Perhaps this will inspire others to work towards a better world." - Cerise Lim Jacobs, founder/artistic director/librettist, White Snake Projects

Set after the Sixth Extinction, an apocalyptic warning about the consequences of ignoring the cries of help from Mother Earth, White Raven, Black Dove imagines a post-apocalyptic world where almost all the species on Earth have become extinct and only two factions of people exist and fight over scarce resources. The faction that occupies the surface has to contend with the deadly UV rays of the sun as the Earth's protective ozone layer is totally depleted in this world of perpetual light. The other faction is driven underground, dealing with radon in a world of utter darkness. Only acid rain falls. It is from this desolation that two mythical birds-Raven and Dove- arise. It is from their heroism that the Earth is resurrected

Performing the roles of Raven and Dove are two singers familiar to White Snake audiences: Chuanyuan Liu (countertenor) and Maggie Finnegan (soprano). A strong presence in the new generation of countertenors, Liu is praised for his "otherworldy flourish" (Wall Street Journal), and "natural, sensitive feel with embedded lyrical nuance" (The Millbrook Independent), while the Washington Post hails Finnegan for her "silvery, pitch-perfect voice." Two other returning singers are Charles Calotta as Pano, a scientist, and Pascale Spinney as Kora, Raven's keeper. Celebrating her WSP debut is Abigail Raiford (Tulsa Opera/Opera Philadelphia), an award-winning soprano known for her "powerful, luxurious soprano voice" (Tulsa World), as Peristeri, Dove's keeper.

Sierra Leone-born/New York-based Jacinth Greywoode has been praised as a "dramatically sophisticated" (Broadway World) writer, composer, and Broadway music director (A Soldier's Play, A Strange Loop, The Rose Tattoo). White Raven, Black Dove marks his second WSP commissioned work. His first was as lead composer for the live virtual opera, Death By Life, which is part of the acclaimed Pandemic Trilogy. Greywoode is joined by Andrew Lynch, a promising composer and sound designer.