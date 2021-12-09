Westfield Community Programming To Air Berkshire Theatre Critics 'Berkie' Awareds Ceremony

Westfield Community Programming will broadcast the video of the 2021 Berkshire Theatre Critics Awards ("The Berkies"), which was held in Pittsfield, MA on November 15. The video, produced by Pittsfield Community Television, will screen on Westfield Community Programming Channel 15 (WCPC15) at 9AM ET on Friday, December 24 and Friday, December 31. The program will also be simulcast on 89.5fm/WSKB.

According to Mark G. Auerbach, producer/host of ArtsBeat TV/Radio on WCPC15 and 89.5fm/WSKB, and a member of the Berkshire Theatre Critics Association, "The "Berkies" are the equivalent of the Tony Awards for the professional theatres, large and small, in our region. Many of these theatres have sent productions on to Broadway and regional theatres nationwide". Auerbach added that the actual ceremony was held in Pittsfield, with a limited capacity, due to COVID restrictions, "and many theatre lovers didn't have the opportunity to see the Berkies ceremony in person".

A complete list of the Berkshire Theatre Critics Awards winners is available at: http://berkshirecritics.org/index.php?content=winners

To stream the broadcasts of the 2021 Berkshire Theatre Critics Awards, visit either westfieldtv.org or wskb.org.