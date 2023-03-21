Westfield Athenaeum and MOSSO Present HARMONIA V Next Month

The Westfield Athenaeum and MOSSO (Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra) will present the third of a three-concert chamber music series, with Harmonia V performing on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:00PM. This is the second year of MOSSO's partnership with the Westfield Athenaeum. Guy McLain, Executive Director of the Westfield Athenaeum, will offer a pre-performance talk at 6PM, which is free to ticket holders.

The Connecticut-based Harmonia V, an innovative woodwind quintet, performs the best standard literature, seldom heard treasures, and the most dynamic contemporary music available today. Members of the quintet are: Springfield Symphony Orchestra and MOSSO horn player Robert Hoyle; Jennifer Berman, flute; Janet Rosen, oboe; Jim Forgey, clarinet; and Jackie Sifford Joyner, bassoon. The Harmonia V program, April in Paris, includes music by Fauré, Ravel, and Debussy. For information on Harmonia V: http://www.harmoniav.com/

Tickets for the concert, $25.00/person, must be purchased in advance at the Westfield Athenaeum during business hours, or online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231905®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westath.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1