Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Westfield Athenaeum and MOSSO Present HARMONIA V Next Month

The performance is on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:00PM.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Westfield Athenaeum and MOSSO Present HARMONIA V Next Month

The Westfield Athenaeum and MOSSO (Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra) will present the third of a three-concert chamber music series, with Harmonia V performing on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:00PM. This is the second year of MOSSO's partnership with the Westfield Athenaeum. Guy McLain, Executive Director of the Westfield Athenaeum, will offer a pre-performance talk at 6PM, which is free to ticket holders.

The Connecticut-based Harmonia V, an innovative woodwind quintet, performs the best standard literature, seldom heard treasures, and the most dynamic contemporary music available today. Members of the quintet are: Springfield Symphony Orchestra and MOSSO horn player Robert Hoyle; Jennifer Berman, flute; Janet Rosen, oboe; Jim Forgey, clarinet; and Jackie Sifford Joyner, bassoon. The Harmonia V program, April in Paris, includes music by Fauré, Ravel, and Debussy. For information on Harmonia V: http://www.harmoniav.com/

Tickets for the concert, $25.00/person, must be purchased in advance at the Westfield Athenaeum during business hours, or online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231905®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westath.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Pilgrim Festival Chorus Presents Handels ISRAEL IN EGYPT This April Photo
Pilgrim Festival Chorus Presents Handel's ISRAEL IN EGYPT This April
Pilgrim Festival Chorus (PFC), the region's principal community chorus, presents its spring season concert, “Israel in Egypt,” on Saturday, April 29, 7:30 pm, and Sunday, April 30, 4 pm, at St. Bonaventure Parish, 803 State Road, Plymouth.
Gardner Heist Film Soundtack is Being Recorded on Cape Cod Photo
Gardner Heist Film Soundtack is Being Recorded on Cape Cod
The score for the new film, Art Thief, is being recorded in the newly upgraded studio at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod, with the next session on Thursday March 23.
Apollinaire Theatre Company to Present DANCE NATION Beginning Next Month Photo
Apollinaire Theatre Company to Present DANCE NATION Beginning Next Month
Somewhere in America, an army of pre-teen competitive dancers plots to take over the world. And if their new routine is good enough, they'll claw their way to the top at Nationals in Tampa Bay. A play about ambition, growing up, and yearning to embrace our bodies and our souls.
Cape Rep Theatre to Open 2023 Season With World Premiere New Musical Photo
Cape Rep Theatre to Open 2023 Season With World Premiere New Musical
Cape Rep Theatre will open its 2023 season with the world premiere of, Archibald Avery, a newly commissioned musical by local artists Paddo Devine, Seamus Devine and Macklin Devine, directed by Maura Hanlon.

More Hot Stories For You


Gardner Heist Film Soundtack is Being Recorded on Cape CodGardner Heist Film Soundtack is Being Recorded on Cape Cod
March 18, 2023

The score for the new film, Art Thief, is being recorded in the newly upgraded studio at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod, with the next session on Thursday March 23.
Apollinaire Theatre Company to Present DANCE NATION Beginning Next MonthApollinaire Theatre Company to Present DANCE NATION Beginning Next Month
March 18, 2023

Somewhere in America, an army of pre-teen competitive dancers plots to take over the world. And if their new routine is good enough, they'll claw their way to the top at Nationals in Tampa Bay. A play about ambition, growing up, and yearning to embrace our bodies and our souls.
Cape Rep Theatre to Open 2023 Season With World Premiere New MusicalCape Rep Theatre to Open 2023 Season With World Premiere New Musical
March 18, 2023

Cape Rep Theatre will open its 2023 season with the world premiere of, Archibald Avery, a newly commissioned musical by local artists Paddo Devine, Seamus Devine and Macklin Devine, directed by Maura Hanlon.
The Lyric Stage Company of Boston Presents SISTER ACT This SpringThe Lyric Stage Company of Boston Presents SISTER ACT This Spring
March 17, 2023

Sister Act with Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Glenn Slater,  Book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner, and Additional Materials by Douglas Carter Beane will be Directed by Leigh Barrett with Musical Direction by David F. Coleman and Choreography by Dan Sullivan will raise the roof and lift spirits this spring at Lyric Stage Boston made in part possible by our Corporate Sponsor for the production, Brookline Bank.
World Premiere Play MIDDLETON HEIGHTS Examines AAPI Experience And The American DreamWorld Premiere Play MIDDLETON HEIGHTS Examines AAPI Experience And The American Dream
March 17, 2023

In the world premiere of an original play commissioned by The Umbrella Stage Company, Hortense Gerardo's Middleton Heights unravels a wry, charming and honest tale that follows Meena and her Filipino family as they assimilate to life in a fictional Midwestern suburb of Cleveland, Ohio.
share