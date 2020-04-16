Watch Phoebe Potts' TOO FAT FOR CHINA At Gloucester Stage

Gloucester Stage Company debuted TOO FAT FOR CHINA, a world premiere one woman show written and performed by cartoonist and storyteller and Gloucester resident Phoebe Potts, to sold our audiences at Gloucester Stage in November 2019.

This comedic theater performance (debuting on National Adoption Day, Nov. 23) is a sequel to Potts' graphic memoir, Good Eggs (Harper, 2010), which charts her travails with infertility and the endless rounds of treatments and miscarriages she and her husband endured.

Roz Chast, the New Yorker cartoonist, called Potts' memoir "sometimes funny, sometimes sad, but always honest, intelligent, and completely involving." In Too Fat for China, Potts picks up the narrative with her quest for an international adoption. The story has a happy ending, but it twists and turns through fraught questions about family and race- subjects that feel particularly pertinent in our current political climate. Potts tackles it all, as she does life, with humor and irreverence.

Phoebe Potts is donating all proceeds from streaming to Gloucester's Backyard Growers. The performance was filmed in front of a live theater audience and edited to fit your viewing screen.

Streaming Tickets are $9. Click https://gloucesterstage.com/too-fat-for-china/ to purchase and gain access Now through Sunday April 26th.





