WAM Theatre's Elder Ensemble Will Perform STILL SINGING

WAM Theatre has announced the 2025 performance by its Elder Ensemble: Still Singing an original piece written by Michael Kennedy in collaboration with its performers - local women aged 65 and older. Directed by Michael Kennedy and KD McTeigue, the performance will take place Sunday, October 26 at 2pm at The Foundry in West Stockbridge.



Over two months, ensemble members have met weekly to build community, explore creativity, and collaboratively craft a new performance rooted in their lived experiences. This year, WAM has expanded its rehearsal sessions from two to three hours each week allowing for deeper creative engagement and storytelling.



This year's final performance Still Singing, written by Michael Kennedy with the Ensemble's support, is set in 2027 amid civil unrest and collapsing basic systems. Eight American women form a sanctuary in an isolated Berkshires home—seeking survival, they discover community.



“The Foundry is honored to host WAM's Elder Ensemble, giving voice and empowerment to women of a ‘certain age' who've lived and continue to live full lives with much to share,” said Amy Brentano, Artistic Director of The Foundry. “Their wisdom, humor, and powerful presence need to be seen and heard. The impact is palpable and one to be cherished.”



Elder Ensemble member Nancy Tunnicliffe reflected on the process: “I learned so much about the devising process and how it draws deeply from our life experiences, building not only a powerful script, but a strong sense of community and love among us. I've realized—I have something to say, and this part of my life is about saying it. Being an elder is both a gift and a responsibility: to share our stories with those who walk alongside us and those coming behind.”



The Elder Ensemble is one of WAM Theatre's community devising programs, which invite participants of all ages and backgrounds to create original performances that center their stories and voices. No prior theatre experience is required—only curiosity, courage, and a willingness to collaborate.



“Every year, the Elder Ensemble reminds us of the power of story,” said Michael Kennedy, co-director of the program. “The work we make together grows from laughter, vulnerability, and connection—it's a joyful act of collective creation.”



The 2025 Elder Ensemble performance continues WAM Theatre's mission to create theatre for gender equity and social justice while amplifying the perspectives of those often underrepresented on stage.



2025 Elder Ensemble Participants include: Lisa M. Avery, Jo Bellomo, Barbara Cohen, Barbara Cortez-Greig, Frances Jones, Alyce Kaplan, Lee McClelland, Kathleen Owen, and Nancy Tunnicliffe.



“The Elder Ensemble is WAM's mission in action,” shared Genee Coreno, Artistic Director. “Through collaboration, storytelling, and joyful risk-taking, these women are creating theatre that celebrates lived experience and uplifts the community. Their work reminds us how powerful it is to be seen and to share our voices.”



“The Elder Ensemble reminds us that storytelling and creativity know no age limit,” added Molly Merrihew, Managing Director. “These artists bring such courage, humor, and heart to the work—they redefine what it means to make theatre in community. The result is always something deeply moving and uniquely theirs. I can't wait to see what they've come up with this year.”