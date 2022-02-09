WAM Theatre Brings Back Its Teen Ensemble

By popular demand, WAM Theatre has announced the return of its acclaimed Teen Ensemble this April. WAM invites Berkshire teens to join the company on a journey of empowerment through creativity, teamwork, and devised theatre. WAM is accepting applications for its 2022 Teen Ensemble now through March 1.

"Theatre is a powerful source for social change," said Talya Kingston, Teaching Artist and Associate Artistic Director. "It's always so thrilling to be in the room with passionate teenagers using theatrical tools to wrestle with big ideas. This year, after a two year hiatus due to COVID, it's particularly exciting to be able to bring teenagers from across the region together to create in person."

Held over the school Spring Break, April 19-23, 2022, at The Foundry, West Stockbridge, this year's ensemble will be challenged to imagine new visions for the future, inspired by the genres of Afrofuturism and science fiction. Ensemble participants will be guided in devised theatre methods and practices to envision and build new worlds.



"I will never forget the people and the amazing conversations," said 2018 Teen Ensemble Participant Kris Rock, "plus sharing my thoughts and music with other awesome humans, and learning that I actually CAN sing out loud!"



Led by WAM Teaching Artists Tatiana Godfrey and Talya Kingston, the Teen Ensemble is a paid theatre workshop for young people aged 13-18. Former experience in theatre is not necessary; the only criteria for participation is enthusiasm and the creative impulse to voice your feelings and/or ideas through artistic expression. Students will be taught the practice of devised theatre, a collaborative process where an ensemble uses a variety of techniques-including writing, improvisation, games, movement, brainstorming, and more-to create original theatre.



Since 2018, WAM has paid Teen Ensemble Members a stipend for their participation to help off set participation costs. WAM believes this contributes to a more diverse group of young artists from a variety of socio-economic backgrounds.

"We know that teens could spend their April break working to earn money," said Kingston,, "and we don't want that to be a barrier to participation."

The Teen Ensemble promotes teamwork, self-confidence, and creativity. Parents, councilors, teachers, and community leaders are encouraged to nominate students who would thrive in a collaborative creative environment. Questions and nominations for Teen Ensemble can be sent to WAM Teaching Artist and Teen Ensemble Program Director Tatiana Godfrey at tatiana@wamtheatre.com.



WAM is accepting applications now through March 1. Interested students can apply online at: www.wamtheatre.com/engage/teen-ensemble/.



Additional WAM Theatre Community Engagement programming will be announced in the Fall in connection with our mainstage production that will include student matinee performances, study guide, facilitated conversations and workshops. For more information, visit wamtheatre.com/engage.