Vân-Ánh Vanessa Võ Launches Fall Concert Tour Marking 50th Anniversary of Vietnam War’s End

Emmy-winning composer and master of traditional Vietnamese instruments Vân-Ánh Vanessa Võ will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War with a fall concert tour making stops in Houston, Chicago, Boston, and Worcester.

The tour kicks off September 20 at the Viet Cultural Fest in Houston and continues with appearances at the Chicago World Music Festival and Massachusetts performances in collaboration with the Arneis String Quartet.

Born into a family of musicians in Vietnam, Võ is internationally recognized as a virtuoso of the 16-string đàn tranh (zither) and a fearless musical innovator. She has collaborated with Kronos Quartet, Yo-Yo Ma, and Alonzo King LINES Ballet, and is known for her forward-looking approach to traditional Vietnamese instruments, including the đàn bầu (monochord), đàn t’rung (bamboo xylophone), and trống (drum).

For this tour, she will perform alongside her genre-bending Blood Moon Orchestra, featuring Sheldon Brown (winds), Joel Davel (marimba lumina, percussion), and Jimi Nakagawa (taiko drums). Together, the ensemble weaves stories of Vietnamese cultural heritage, resilience, and identity into powerful, contemporary soundscapes. In Massachusetts, they will be joined by the Arneis String Quartet as part of a two-year residency supported by Boston University.

“My music adds a poignant thread to events honoring this anniversary,” Võ said. “It honors Vietnamese cultural roots, lived experiences, and contributions to the broader American landscape. Our performances invite audiences to take a deep look into our 4,000-year cultural heritage, fostering connection and understanding beyond the community itself.”

Tour Dates

Sept. 20 – Viet Cultural Fest, Houston, TX

Sept. 21 – Asia Society Texas Center, Houston, TX

Sept. 28 – Chicago World Music Festival, Chicago, IL

Nov. 1 – Tsai Center for Performing Arts, Boston, MA (with Arneis String Quartet)

Nov. 4 – Luth Concert Hall, Worcester, MA (with Arneis String Quartet)