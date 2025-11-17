VOYAGE - Journey Tribute Band Returns To Indian Ranch

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

VOYAGE – CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF JOURNEY returns to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Sunday, June 28, 2026. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, November 21st at 10:00 AM online. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through November 27th, while supplies last.

VOYAGE is the world’s premier Journey tribute band, celebrated for their uncanny ability to recreate the legendary sound, energy, and passion of one of rock's greatest bands. The band’s attention to detail is unrivaled: blistering guitar solos, lush keyboard arrangements, electrifying stage presence, and stunning harmonies, VOYAGE has earned a reputation as the ultimate homage to Journey's timeless music.

Fronted by vocalist Pedro Espada, whose range and tone rival the iconic Steve Perry, and backed by a lineup of world-class musicians, Robby Hoffman, Greg Smith, Lance Millard and Dana Spellman, who bring every note to life with precision and heart, VOYAGE doesn’t just perform Journey’s greatest hits—they transport audiences back to the height of arena rock glory. From the soaring ballads of "Faithfully" and "Open Arms" to the anthemic energy of "Don't Stop Believin'" and "Separate Ways," every performance is a journey through the soundtrack of a generation.

Their live shows bring the full concert experience that captures the spirit of Journey’s original tours. Fans often say, "If you close your eyes, you’ll swear it’s the real thing—open them, and you’ll believe you’ve traveled back in time."

With 20 years of sold-out shows across the USA and rave reviews from die-hard fans and first-time listeners alike, VOYAGE has solidified its place as the definitive Journey tribute band. Whether you're a lifelong fan or discovering the magic of Journey for the first time, VOYAGE promises a night of unforgettable rock 'n' roll perfection.