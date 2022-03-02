VIDEO: Watch Flythrough Of Huntington Theater's $55 Million Renovation Project

The Huntington Theatre is preparing for a $55 million renovation project. The renovation will enable the playhouse to reopen in the fall of 2022, per the theatre's campaign site.

The renovations will include a new outdoor terrace, a new entrance and enclosed second-floor arcade, 29 all-gender public toilets, as well as a new elevator.

In the auditorium, larger, more comfortable seats will reduce seating capacity from 890 to roughly 750, though the number of wheelchair spaces will double to eight. The stage is getting new fly-rigging and acoustic systems, lighting fixtures, chandeliers, and many architectural details are being restored.

"Our idea is about bringing together the best of the past and the present," said principal architect Jason Forney of Bruner/Cott and Associates. "It's not a white-glove, historic preservation; it's a reinterpretation of this historic space with a contemporary twist."