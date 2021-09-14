Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel Will Perform at the Black Box

THE BLACK BOX, the region's premiere concert, theater, and event venue, will welcome back Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel for a one-night only concert on September 25 at 8:00 pm as part of their ongoing Broadway Series.

Leading lady Beth Leavel is a Tony Award-winning legend who has starred on Broadway in The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone, Bandstand, Mamma Mia!, Young Frankenstein, 42nd Street, Crazy For You, The Civil War, Show Boat, Baby It's You, and Elf. Her film and TV credits include ER, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and The Unusuals.

"It's Not About Me" is a celebration of Leavel's long and storied career as one of Broadway's biggest, belting-est divas. Audiences are in for a night of story and song, taking you through her favorite roles she's played, the ones that got away, and the ones she's still chasing after. Filled with laughs and surprises, this is one show audiences don't want to miss.

The concert is music directed and accompanied by Phil Reno, another Broadway name. Reno is a musician, musical director, and conductor best known for his work in Broadway's ever-popular The Producers and most recently in the Broadway revival of Promises, Promises. He began his Off-Broadway career with A Little Night Music (1985) and The Baker's Wife (1986), for both of which he served as musical director. In 1998, he performed as a musician in the award-winning Off-Broadway musical, A New Brain. In 2001, Reno made his Broadway debut as Associate Conductor and keyboardist in the renowned Broadway hit, The Producers. He remained with the twelve-time Tony Award-winning show for a total of 1,383 performances. In 2006, Reno became musical director, vocal music arranger, and conductor for Broadway's The Drowsy Chaperone, and maintained this position for the U.S. tour of the five-time Tony Award-winning musical.

Tickets for Beth Leavel's "It's Not About Me" are available at THEBLACKBOXonline.com or by calling the box office at 508-528-3370. THE BLACK BOX is located at 15 W. Central St. in Franklin, MA. Follow THE BLACK BOX on Facebook and Instagram.