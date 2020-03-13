Tonight's Improv Soup Show Canceled

The following statement has been released regarding tonight's Improv Soup show:

Due to new health and safety policies implemented by Foxboro Public Schools, the IMPROV SOUP show scheduled for Friday, March 13 has been canceled. We will keep you informed about when our shows will resume. In the meantime, stay safe and take care of each other.

Improv Soup is an improvisational comedy troupe made up of teenagers from all over southeastern Massachusetts. The Troupe was started in 1998 by Christa Crewdson, and is currently directed by Improv Soup Alumnus, Colleen Murphy who continues to develop Superior Soupians.





