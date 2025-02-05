Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Add Third Show at Boch Center in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to popular fan demand, comedy icons, writers, producers, actresses and Saturday Night Live alumni Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are adding an early show at Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, MA, on Saturday, May 17 to their Restless Leg Tour. After kicking off their tour in April 2023 and selling out shows across the US, Tina & Amy are back on the road. Fans will see the duo celebrate their thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment now for three shows in Boston, MA. “If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!” - Amy and Tina



About Tina Fey:

Tina Fey is an award-winning writer, actress, producer and author celebrated for creating and inhabiting the iconic ‘Liz Lemon’ from “30 Rock,” which Fey also co-wrote and co-executive produced. The series earned 16 Emmys and received a total of 103 Emmy nominations over seven seasons on NBC. Prior to creating “30 Rock,” Fey completed 9 seasons as a writer and cast member on “Saturday Night Live.”



In 2018, Mean Girls: the Musical, the Broadway adaptation of Fey’s cult classic 2024 film, Mean Girls, opened at the August Wilson Theater. The book was written by Fey, with music by her husband Jeff Richmond, the show received 12 Tony Award nominations.



Fey has continued to co-create and executive produce critically acclaimed series such as “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Great News,” “Mr. Mayor,” “Mulligan” and “Girls5eva.” Film credits include “A Haunting in Venice,” “Mean Girls,” “Baby Mama,” “Date Night,” “Sisters,” “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot,” “Wine Country,” “Admission,” “Date Night” as well as the Oscar winning animated film “Soul.” Most recently, Fey reprised her role as ‘Ms. Norbury’ in the Paramount’s Mean Girls musical film adaptation of the Broadway musical. Fey also served as screenwriter and producer.



Fey has also had memorable roles in Prime Video’s “Modern Love” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” In 2011, Fey published her first book, Bossypants, which topped the New York Times best seller list. The book also received a Grammy nomination for “Best Spoken Word Album.”



Fey has been touring the US with Amy Poehler for their sold-out Restless Leg comedy tour including 11 shows at New York’s iconic Beacon Theatre last year. Fey and Poehler are continuing their Rest Leg tour with more dates in 2025.



This upcoming Spring, Fey stars in Netflix’s upcoming eight-episode comedy series “The Four Seasons,” based on the 1981 feature film of the same name. Universal Television will produce, and Fey will serve as writer and executive producer under her Little Stranger banner.



About Amy Poehler:

Amy Poehler is an award-winning actress, director, producer, and New York Times bestselling author, known for her extensive contributions across film, television, and comedy. Her work has earned widespread recognition, including multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, and Peabody honors.



Poehler founded Paper Kite Productions, which has produced numerous hits across television, film, and podcasting. Producing credits include the Emmy-winning Netflix series Russian Doll, Comedy Central’s hit series Broad City, Amazon’s Harlem, and Amazon’s Peabody-nominated documentary Lucy & Desi, which she also directed. Poehler made her feature directorial debut with Netflix’s Wine Country, which she also starred in and produced, followed by Moxie, another Netflix project she directed, produced, and acted in.



Poehler made a significant impact during her eight seasons on Saturday Night Live, becoming the first performer in the show’s history to receive an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, and later winning an Emmy for her co-hosting appearance alongside Tina Fey. She starred for seven seasons as the beloved character “Leslie Knope” in the Emmy-nominated NBC comedy Parks and Recreation, a role that earned her a Golden Globe Award, six Emmy nominations, and multiple SAG and American Comedy Awards. Additional acting credits include Wet Hot American Summer, Sisters, They Came Together, Baby Mama, Blades of Glory, and Mean Girls.



Beyond her acting and producing success, she is a New York Times bestselling author of Yes Please and co-founded the influential Upright Citizens Brigade comedy troupe. With Paper Kite Podcasts, she continues to expand her creative reach, producing original comedy series that have garnered critical acclaim, such as Say More with Dr? Sheila, which made The New York Times’ Best Podcasts of 2023.



