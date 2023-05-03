Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TikTok Star Matt Mathews Brings Stand-Up Comedy Show 'When That Thang Get Ta Thang'n' Tour at the Boch Center

The performance is on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 8:00 PM.

May. 03, 2023  
TikTok's most fabulous farmer Matt Mathews is expanding his debut headlining comedy tour, "When That Thang Get Ta Thang'n." Matthews will perform at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre in Boston Saturday, November 11, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 am at BochCenter.org

Celebrated online for his relatability and situational humor, Mathews has amassed over 3 million followers on TikTok and over 1 million followers on Instagram. A key component to Mathews' internet fame is his ability to create consistently engaging content, such as his viral Instagram series Confessions with Matt, where he responds to messages from followers who reveal their deepest, darkest secrets - as well as his sidesplitting farm chores videos that show Mathews reluctantly performing daily tasks around his farm and playfully scorning his animals whenever they misbehave.

Mathews' live show is nothing short of a bona fide barn burner, guaranteed to provide bountiful belly laughs for all who attend. Throughout his routine, Mathews incorporates a swath of taboo topics and hysterical personal experiences, including his daily life living on a farm, growing up as a gay man in Alabama, his career as a renowned boudoir photographer, and strange sexual encounters.

"Most people know me as the crazy farmer from TikTok, who cusses at his chickens in his bathrobe," says Mathews. "While that's definitely a real part of who I am, I'm excited to show my fans a side of me that they can't find on social media... the real and raw Matt Mathews. My goal was to create a comedy show like no other - to make people laugh by sharing personal stories that will inspire them to reach for the stars and make shit happen!"

His comedy show also features audience interaction via a segment called "Live Confessions," where audience members scan a QR code and anonymously submit their confessions, which he responds to impromptu on stage.




