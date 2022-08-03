The Randy Andys Come to the Outdoor Stage at the Cotuit Center This Month

Cotuit Center for the Arts will present The Randy Andys in Concert on Tuesday, August 23 at 7:30pm in the John Weltman Outdoor Performance Pavilion. The Randy Andys are thrilled to be returning to Cotuit Center for the Arts after their hit concert on the outdoor stage in 2021. Join us for a modern take on 1940's sass with this girl group gone retro!

A post-modern homage to The Andrews Sisters, The Randy Andys is a singing trio made up of Broadway's most sensational starlets. The Randy Andys sing contemporary songs with a wink and a nod to a bygone era, with retro takes on hits by Mariah Carey, Madonna, Prince, Lizzo, Aerosmith, and more. The Randy Andys have headlined at 54 Below, Greenroom 42, Haswell Green, held a monthly residency at Pangea, and were listed in the New York Times as one of the must-see shows of 2019.

Come see the act Broadway World described as "musically stunning and comedically brilliant!" Featuring Sarah Pothier Bass, Alison Mahoney, and Catie Pires-Fernandes, with John Thomas on the keys.

Tickets are $35, with a $5 discount for members and a $2 discount for seniors/veterans. In case of a cancellation due to weather, the show will be rescheduled for the following Monday if possible, and the Box Office will advise all ticket holders. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.