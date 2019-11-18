The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts' THE NUTCRACKER is Undergoing Design Transformation

The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts' annual production of The Nutcracker is undergoing a major design transformation made possible by a gift of $202,000 from Mary C. DeFeudis, honorary director of the theatre's board of directors and an original founding member from the theatre's 2008 opening. Audiences will be the first to experience all-new scenic and lighting designs by Broadway's Christine Peters and Paul Miller.

Christine Peters is most well-known for her work on the "ELF the Musical" tour, although she has also worked on numerous other Broadway and touring shows including "Miss Saigon," "The Book of Mormon," "Newsies," "Aladdin," "The Phantom of the Opera," "Mary Poppins," "Les Misérables" and "Beauty and the Beast." Paul Miller collaborated with Peters on the national tour of "ELF the Musical" and has worked with Broadway shows including "Amazing Grace," "The Illusionists" and "Legally Blonde."

"Finally, after 12 years, my dreams of designing the production from scratch are coming true!" Artistic Director Jennifer Agbay said. "Children and adults alike will be transported into Clara's magical world to take part in her voyage while experiencing their own special journey through this timeless story."

When Peters' new scenic designs came in, the theatre was thrilled with her vivid and colorful, layered imagery, which evoked a pop-up book design in keeping with Agbay's vision of the show. However, the theatre had only budgeted to create custom backdrops for The Nutcracker. Peters had designed more complex settings that included cut portal drops for the "Snow" and "Land of Sweets" scenes, ornate, sweeping staircases in Clara's house and even a custom curtain nicknamed the "I-spy" curtain because its ornate design included hidden images from the story. The Nutcracker team was faced with two options: start eliminating elements or look for new funding.

"When we were forced to think about eliminating the I-Spy curtain, we just had to seek out additional funding," said Director of Education Meghan Montaner. "This show is such a family experience, and we had all become deeply invested in the interactive component that the curtain would bring to the experience."

DeFeudis was the first major individual contributor to the theatre's $31 million dollar capital campaign to restore the historic venue. Her $1 million contribution enabled the restoration process to include decorative paint and gold leaf elements that would bring the original grandeur of the 1926 theatre back to life. Within days of receiving quotes from the scene shops for construction of The Nutcracker, President and CEO Troy Siebels reached out to DeFeudis to see if she might, once again, be willing to invest in something so beautiful that was facing compromise due to financial restraints. With DeFeudis' generous gift, the complete design will be executed in time for this year's Thanksgiving weekend production, including the "I-spy" curtain that pushed the theatre to seek new funding. Peters made an addition to the curtain's design before it was sent off to the scene shops, a wrapped present with a special tag that reads, "With love, Mary."

"I am so proud to have been a part of the renovation and the successes we have seen over these years," DeFeudis said. "The Nutcracker is a signature show for the theatre. It inspires our young performers to reach for their dreams. I am happy to enhance our annual production of this timeless show and to encourage our talented teachers and students."

Featuring live music from The Hanover Theatre Nutcracker Orchestra, The Nutcracker is a two-act ballet by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky first performed in Russia in December 1892 and based on the stories of E.T.A. Hoffmann and Alexandre Dumas. The story revolves around Clara, a young girl who receives a nutcracker doll as a Christmas gift and then enters a magical world where the Nutcracker and other characters come to life. This year's production features professional dancers from Orlando Ballet and Ellison Ballet out of New York City. The magical holiday tradition returns to Worcester Friday, November 29 - Sunday, December 1, generously sponsored by Commerce Bank, a division of Berkshire Bank.

Tickets to The Nutcracker start at $32, with discounts available for theatre members and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester.





