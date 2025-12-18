Joy Behar's MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND to Return to The Huntington

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Joy Behar’s new comedy My First Ex-Husband will return The Huntington's Calderwood Pavilion. Behar will return to the stage again in her featured role, along with a cast of stars from theatre, television, and film to be announced. Produced by Caiola Productions and Cyrena Esposito, and directed by Randal Myler, this North American tour will return to the Calderwood Pavilion for one weekend only, March 27 – March 29, 2026.



My First Ex-Husband is an adaptation of true stories by the legendary Joy Behar, comedienne and co-host of The View. With razor-sharp wit and no filters, it explores the messy, hilarious truths of love, sex, and relationships. Whether you’re happily coupled, cautiously committed, or considering changing the locks, relationships are complicated—and universally relatable. These stories are your stories, only funnier. Each weekend, a cast of four stars from theatre, television, and film join the show, bringing their unique personalities to tell these tales that may be eerily familiar. Outrageous yet deeply relatable, this show will resonate with anyone who has navigated the turbulent and often titillating seas of love.



The production was originally conceived by Behar along with lead producers Rose Caiola and Cyrene Esposito. Behar crafted the evening of monologues based on interviews with friends and colleagues who had navigated breakups. My First Ex-Husband was first presented at Bay Street in August 2024 before opening the new Off Broadway MMAC Theatre in January 2025. As part of its fall tour in 2025, the production enjoyed a highly acclaimed run at the Calderwood Pavilion in Boston’s South End; the cast at the time included Joy Behar, Veanne Cox, Tonya Pinkins, and Jackie Hoffman.

