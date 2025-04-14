The Hanover Theatre Reveals Inaugural Dance Subscription Series For 2025-2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts has announced its first ever subscription series for dance in the 2025-2026 season. The transformative series will include four distinct and diverse dance companies, Parsons Dance, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Cirque Kalabanté, and presented in collaboration with Music Worcester, Dance Theatre of Harlem. Subscriptions are on sale now!

Friday, November 7, 2025 the season kicks off with Complexions Contemporary Ballet led by dance icons Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson. Complexions Contemporary Ballet has awakened audiences to a new, exciting genre with their singular approach of reinventing dance and contemporary ballet. Armed with a rich Alvin Ailey lineage and a cadre of 16 stunning dancers, Complexions has been hailed as a “matchless American dance company” by the Philadelphia Inquirer and “game changing” by London's The Guardian.

Following that exciting kick off, Cirque Kalabanté comes to The Hanover Theatre Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Inspired by daily life in Guinea, this performance shares the beauty, youth and artistry of African culture. A colorful show beyond its scenery, costumes and staging, it makes any theatre vibrate with energy and represents the strength, agility and life's joys of young Africans. The audience will see acrobats execute gravity-defying moves and human pyramids, accompanied by the contemporary sounds of live Afro-Jazz, percussion, and kora.

Thursday, April 2, 2026 Parsons Dance arrives on The Hanover Theatre's main stage. Known for its energized, athletic, and joyous style, Parsons Dance is internationally renowned for creating and performing contemporary American dance. Their bold ensemble work and movement has solidified them as one of the world's leading dance companies. Works, like the iconic Caught, exemplify this company's innovation and huge audience appeal. Parsons Dance is always a favorite that is sure to thrill audiences with their effortless movement and stunning dancers.

The finale of the season will be presented on Saturday, May 9, 2026 in collaboration with Music Worcester, with a welcome return of Dance Theatre of Harlem to The Hanover Theatre. Now a singular presence in the ballet world, the Dance Theatre of Harlem Company tours nationally and internationally, presenting a powerful vision for ballet in the 21st century. The 18-member, multi-ethnic company performs a forward-thinking repertoire that includes treasured classics, neoclassical works by George Balanchine and resident choreographer Robert Garland, as well as innovative contemporary works that use the language of ballet to celebrate Arthur Mitchell's belief that ballet belongs to everyone. Through performances, community engagement and arts education, the company carries forward Dance Theatre of Harlem's message of empowerment through the arts for all.

The Hanover Theatre's 2025-2026 Dance Series Subscription package ranges in price from $123 to $267. This series is now available for purchase alongside the Broadway Season Subscription and a brand-new subscription for The Hanover Theatre Repertory (THT Rep) 2025-2026 season. For more information, contact at 877.571.7469 or visit TheHanoverTheatre.org.

