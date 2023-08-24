The Hanover Theatre Repertory Reveals 2023-2024 Season Line-Up and Auditions

The Hanover Theatre Repertory has announced its captivating 2023-2024 season lineup. Building upon the resounding success of its inaugural season, THT Rep continues to showcase outstanding theatrical productions created in and for Worcester. The season includes The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams playing September 28 - October 15, the Edgar Allan Poe Double Header playing October 26-28, and a rotating repertory of new play Judith by Katie Bender together with Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare playing April 18 - May 12, 2024.

Auditions for THT Rep's 2023-2024 season will be held at the BrickBox Theater in the Jean McDonough Arts Center Monday, August 28 from 10am-6pm with a break from 2pm-3pm and Tuesday, August 29 from 1pm-9pm with a break from 5pm-6pm.



The season starts with the highly anticipated staging of Tennessee Williams' timeless masterpiece, The Glass Menagerie. This emotionally charged play, hailed as one of the greatest American classics, will transport viewers into a world of tender vulnerability and poignant introspection. Running from September 28 - October 15, 2023 at the BrickBox Theater, this production promises to be an unforgettable experience.



Due to popular demand, The Edgar Allan Poe Double Header returns for another year to haunt the BrickBox Theater! Join creator/performer and THT Rep artistic Director Livy Scanlon for a journey into the dark and mysterious realms of the iconic poet's short-stories, plus witness an all-new killer encore. Playing three nights only October 26-28, 2023 at the BrickBox Theater, this mesmerizing performance will send shivers down your spine.



In a unique twist, THT Rep will conclude the season with a rotating repertory of two enthralling productions. Judith, a new play by Katie Bender presented in partnership with Urbanite Theatre in Sarasota, Florida, is a thought-provoking solo show that explores self-worth, ambition and queer identity. Meanwhile, Twelfth Night, one of Shakespeare's most beloved comedies, will bring laughter to the stage through music, mischief, and mistaken identities. Directed by Brendon Fox, the productions will run in rotation from April 18 - May 12, 2024 at the BrickBox Theater.

THT Rep remains committed to providing a diverse range of theatrical experiences, showcasing the talent of remarkable artists while making space for audiences of all ilk. All shows in the 2023-2024 season follow a tiered ticketing system that invites audience members to pay based on the honor system. Guests can choose from subsidized ticket prices up through “Angel Plus” ticket prices, depending on their ability to give back and help sustain the future of THT Rep.

“I'm thrilled to announce this dynamic season,” says Troy Siebels, President and CEO of The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory. “THT Rep continues to not only further the mission of The Hanover Theatre at large, but also manifest the vision for the BrickBox Theater as a home for professional plays in Worcester.”



For tickets, visit TheHanoverTheatre.org or call The Hanover Theatre's ticketing office at 877.571.7469.