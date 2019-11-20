The Company Theatre's Countdown To Christmas Kicks Off With Its Signature Production Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Company Theatre is pleased to announce its signature production of Charles Dicken's classic "A Christmas Carol" is returning to the stage this November, continuing a beloved 30-year South Shore tradition.

The unforgettable story follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on Christmas Eve as three spirits whisk him away on a journey through holiday memories of his past and glimpses into his future. In one haunted evening, Scrooge sees the error of his ways and repents just in time for a glorious Christmas morning.

The Company Theatre brings this tale of redemption to life with its trademark talented cast, charming storybook sets, ghostly special effects, and beautiful music. Just like Dickens' novella, The Company Theatre's rendition continues to bring this timeless tale to new audiences year after year. The must-see show is directed by Zoe Bradford and Jordie Saucerman, choreographed by Sally Ashton Forrest, with music direction by Steve Bass.

"The production of "A Christmas Carol" goes far beyond just entertainment," said Bradford. "The story is a holiday staple deeply connected to a lifetime's worth of nostalgia for many families across the globe. We take our portrayal of Scrooge's transformation seriously and hope to transport theatre-goers to Dickens' village for a one-of-a-kind Christmas experience."

"A Christmas Carol" opens Friday, November 29, and runs through Sunday, December 22. There are evening and matinée performances available. Tickets are $44. For a complete list of showtimes, to purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.companytheatre.com or call the box office at 781-871-2787.

The Company Theatre entertains, enlightens, and energizes audiences with high-quality productions. Five theatrical productions and several special event programs sell 35,000 tickets annually. Through its Academy, The Company Theatre inspires students from young to old in the art of the performing arts. For information on programming or classes, visit the www.companytheatre.com.





