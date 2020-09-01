The Cape Playhouse Offers Online Masterclasses With Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Rema Webb, Marcia Milgrom Dodge and More

The series will feature virtual courses every Saturday from October 3rd through November 21.

The Cape Playhouse, known widely for its legacy of bringing the brightest stars from stage and screen to Cape Cod each summer is now bringing the stars to your home. Coming to a screen wherever you are this October, Star Studio is a series of online theatre masterclasses taught by some of the best Broadway has to offer. A variety of classes in acting, dance, and even a double feature taught by a TONY Nominated Broadway director are offered for theatre enthusiasts of all ages and levels of experience.

Known for his performances in a??Newsies and a??Tuck Everlasting on Broadway, Andrew Keenan-Bolger kicks off the series on October 3rd with a personalized course on how to nail a Broadway audition. Then Rema Webb, Broadway veteran and founder of a??On Broadway!, a??a training institute for NYC youth, will lead a course on comedy and improvisation for kids October 10th. Broadway scene stealer, Jennifer Cody, teaches a class on dissecting and performing monologues on October 17th. Your wish has been granted on October 24th as Ben Chavez teaches the audition choreography for Broadway's a??Aladdina??. What a treat to learn the tricks of landing a laugh on Halloween with Chad Burris of Broadway's a??Frozen and a??Mean Girlsa??. Take up the director's chair with a double feature class November 7th and 14th from TONY Nominee Marcia Milgrom Dodge as she gives a behind the scenes look at how a director approaches a script. Then come on down to Hadestown with Kay Trinidad as she teaches some of the music and original choreography to 2019's TONY Winning Best Musical, a??Hadestown.a??

Enrollment opens September 1st at CapePlayhouse.com with courses ranging from $65 to $90 for the double feature. Classes are anticipated to sell out quickly, so future stars of all ages are encouraged to sign up now. For more information on the courses and to find out which is best for you, visit a??CapePlayhouse.com and follow @CapePlayhouse on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Location: 820 Route 6A | Dennis, MA 02638

Mailing address: The Cape Playhouse | P.O. Box 2001 | Dennis, MA 02638

