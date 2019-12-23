The Academy Of The Company Theatre Presents Rock-Opera THE WHO'S TOMMY

The Company Theatre has announced its upcoming production of the award-winning "The Who's Tommy," a rock musical based on the band's 1969 rock-opera album and performed by The Academy of the Company Theatre Conservatory.

The inspirational story follows a pinball-playing deaf, dumb and blind boy who overcomes a tremendous amount of trauma and adversity. He goes on to achieve status as an international phenomenon in this incredible story highlighting the resilience of the human spirit.

The Company Theatre puts its signature spin on this timeless classic that has been captivating audiences for over 40 years, with incredible design elements, exhilarating choreography and flawless execution of the iconic score by The Who. The must-see show is produced by Zoe Bradford and Jordie Saucerman, directed and choreographed by Sally Ashton Forrest, with music direction by Melissa Carubia.

"'The Who's Tommy' is a fascinating and timely story with a legendary score, that features classic British rock at its most exhilarating," said theatre President and Co-founder Bradford. "We leapt at the opportunity to introduce this production to our students at The Academy of the Company Theatre, and are all blown away by their interpretation of this modern classic and handling of the adult themes prevalent throughout the production."

As this show also marks the kick-off of the 2020 theatre season, The Academy of the Company Theatre also prepares for winter/spring youth and adult performing arts classes. Small group courses run from January 29th through May 9th, with Spring Showcase on May 17th. Registration is open now.

"Tommy" opens Friday, January 17, and runs through Sunday, January 26. There are evening and matinée performances available. Tickets are $20 for students and $25 for adults. For a complete list of showtimes, to purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.companytheatre.com or call the box office at 781-871-2787.

Founded in 1987, the Academy of the Company Theatre (A.C.T.) provides education in the performing arts through productions, classes, and workshops. A.C.T. puts on four elaborate youth and teen musicals and one teen play per year, featuring gorgeous costumes, grand sets, and live orchestras. A.C.T.'s educational classes enrich the lives of both children and adults year-round. A faculty of established teachers and artists educate, nurture and encourage proper technical development in voice, acting, movement, and music, leading students to empowered, positive experiences.

The Company Theatre entertains, enlightens, and energizes audiences with high-quality productions. Five theatrical productions and several special event programs sell 35,000 tickets annually. Through its Academy, The Company Theatre inspires students from young to old in the art of the performing arts. For information on programming or classes, visit the www.companytheatre.com.





