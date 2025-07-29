The 7 Fingers' PASSENGERS to be Presented at A.R.T.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Repertory Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for The 7 Fingers’ production of Passengers, written, directed, and choreographed by Shana Carroll.



The artist collective renowned for redefining the circus artform brings circus, music, dance, and superhuman skills to the Loeb Drama Center beginning Tuesday, September 2. Passengers opens officially on Wednesday, September 3 and continues through Friday, September 26.



ABOUT PASSENGERS



All aboard for this thrilling theatrical journey! Montréal’s acclaimed physical-theater troupe The 7 Fingers is pulling into A.R.T. this September to perform its unique blend of circus, music, dance, and superhuman skills. Travel is a metaphor for life’s ever-changing landscape in this 90-minute show that’s a “delight for all ages.” (TheaterMania)



The cast of Passengers includes Victor Crépin, Eduardo De Azevedo Grillo, Isabelle Diaz, Marie-Christine Fournier, Téo Le Baut, Amanda Orozco, Michael Patterson, Basile Pucek, Santiago Rivera, and Méliejade Tremblay-Bouchard.



The Passengers creative team includes Shana Carroll (writer, director, choreographer, lyrics), Colin Gagné (composer, musical direction, lyrics, sound design), Ana Cappelluto (scenic design), Camille Thibault-Bédard (costume design), Éric Champoux (lighting design), and Johnny Ranger (projection design), with Jérôme Guilleaume (additional sound design).



