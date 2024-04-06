THRU HIKE to Hold Earth Day Presentation This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Earth Day, Monday, April 22, at 7 p.m., the public is invited to the Larcom Theatre, 13 Wallis St., Beverly, MA for a special preview presentation of THRU HIKE, a new play based on the real life-changing adventures of Adrienne and Erin Burke-Moran.

Beverly-native Erin Burke-Moran was a guitarist with the band Caspian for years, performing in over 800 concerts, to fans in more than 40 countries.

When Erin and his wife Adrienne decided to hike the Appalachian Trail, it brought them in touch with the natural world and has since changed their lives.

Written in conjunction with playwright Michael Cormier, the new play celebrates discovery and provides a firsthand account of how this couple unplugged for six months and found joy along the 2,190+ mile long public footpath that traverses the scenic, wooded, pastoral, wild, and culturally resonant lands of the Appalachian Mountains.

Erin is a classically-trained musician and this new work features several original songs composed while on the Trial trail.

Adrienne, an emerging technologies professional, has balanced her career with sabbaticals that allow her to immerse herself in nature and diverse cultures through backpacking, thru-hiking, and over-landing across thousands of miles.

The special East Earth Day program will feature a reading of scenes from the play, a video presentation with footage from the Appalachian Trail hike, and a talkback with Adrienne, Erin and playwright Cormier.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. For tickets visit the button below.