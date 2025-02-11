THE TRIUMPH OF LOVE At The Huntington Finds Cast and Creative Team

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Huntington has announced the cast and creative team of The Triumph of Love, the classic romantic comedy written by Pierre Carlet de Marivaux, translated by Stephen Wadsworth, and directed by Huntington Artistic Director Loretta Greco (Prayer for the French Republic at The Huntington). The Triumph of Love runs from Friday, March 7 – Sunday, April 6, 2025 at the Huntington Theatre (264 Huntington Ave).

Love takes center stage in The Triumph of Love, an uproarious classic French comedy by 18th century playwright Pierre Carlet de Marivaux. A clever princess is smitten at first sight – but to win her prince, she must woo him in disguise. Mistaken identities, hilarious circumstances, and deeply felt desire collide head on with Reason and Philosophy – and surprising romantic entanglements ensue! Artistic Director Loretta Greco stages Stephen Wadsworth's magnificent adaptation which inspired a passion for Marivaux in America anew.

“I am thrilled to bring Stephen's intoxicating adaptation of Marivaux's 18th century play to life here at The Huntington,” says Huntington Artistic Director Loretta Greco. “Full of playful deception, romance, hilarity and hope, The Triumph of Love is a surprising, deeply moving and modern examination of our ability to grow over time. That this play which premiered in 1732 feels so alive today owes much to the singular passion of Stephen Wadsworth and this definitive adaptation.”

The classic Marivaux text from 1732 was freshly adapted and translated in 1992 by Stephen Wadsworth at the McCarter Theatre in Princeton, NJ – where Huntington Artistic Director Loretta Greco served as a staff producer on the production at the time. Now with Greco as director, this sparkling adaptation of a beloved classic will be performed in The Huntington's historic theatre. American Theatre Magazine calls the play, “A literary and theatrical revelation...This is the greatest play that Shakespeare and Molière never wrote.”

“Loretta Greco was a key collaborator on the first production of this translation, when she was staff producer at McCarter Theatre,” says translator Stephen Wadsworth. “Her razor-sharp eye and keen ear brought her deep into the work on the script itself, as well as on the staging. I can't wait to see what she does with this play at The Huntington.”

Embracing beauty with period French costumes, pastoral set design, and romantic lighting, this new production at The Huntington is sure to dazzle. The design is intentionally crafted to celebrate the classical elegance of the story – and the transformative power of being seen – can shine even brighter in its contemporary relevance. Laughter and love are le plat du jour at The Huntington this March.

The cast of The Triumph of Love includes:

Allison Altman as Léonide, a clever princess, sometimes in disguise as Phocion or Aspasie. Credits include: Birthday Candles on Broadway, Mother, Daughter, Sisterwife Off Broadway, and Anna Karenina at the Denver Center.

Avanthika Srinivasan as Corine, Léonide's maid, sometimes in disguise as Hermidas. Credits include: Elyria Off Broadway, Candida at Gringold Theatrical Group, and Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.

Vincent Randazzo as Harlequin, Hermocrate's valet. Credits include: The Servant of Two Masters at Lanes Coven Theatre, Survival of the Unfit at Great Barrington Public Theatre, and Crime and Punishment at The Old Globe.

Patrick Kerr as Dimas, Hermocrate's gardener. Credits include: Travesties and You Can't Take It with You on Broadway, and The Big Door Prize on Apple TV.

Rob Kellogg as Agis, the rightful heir to the throne and Hermocrate's ward, who has sworn off love. Credits include: Romeo and Juliet Off Broadway, the films The Bride and No Later Light, and the TV series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Marianna Bassham as Léontine, Hermocrate's sister and a spinster. Credits include: Nassim, The Band's Visit (co-produced with SpeakEasy Stage), and Hurricane Diane at The Huntington.

Nael Nacer as Hermocrate, a philosopher uninterested in love. Credits include: Nassim and Leopoldstadt at The Huntington, and Prayer for the French Republic at The Huntington and on Broadway.

Understudies include: Morgan Ford, Joanna Strapp, Nick Sulfaro, and Lewis D. Wheeler.

The creative team for The Triumph of Love includes scenic and costume design by Junghyun Georgia Lee (The Heart Sellers at The Huntington), lighting design by Christopher Akerlind (Prayer for the French Republic at The Huntington), and sound design and original music by Fan Zhang (Prayer for the French Republic at The Huntington). The hair, wig, and makeup designer is Tom Watson (Leopoldstadt at The Huntington). The assistant director is Lydia Cochran, and the dramaturg is Charles Haugland. The commedia dell'arte consultant is Judith Chaffee, the fight and intimacy coordinator is Jesse Hinson, and the voice and text coach is Lee Nishri-Howitt. The production stage manager is Deirdre Benson and the stage manager is Ashley Pitchford. Casting is by Janet Foster.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Loretta Greco (Director) is The Huntington's Norma Jean Calderwood Artistic Director. Her extensive national directing credits include Joshua Harmon's Prayer for the French Republic and Taylor Mac's world premiere of Joy and Pandemic for The Huntington, the premieres of runboyrun and A Park in Our House at New York Theatre Workshop, The Story, Lackawanna Blues, and Two Sisters and a Piano at The Public Theater, Sweat, The Realistic Joneses, Speed-the-Plow, and Blackbird at American Conservatory Theater, and productions for California Shakespeare, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, McCarter Theatre, South Coast Repertory, Long Wharf, La Jolla Playhouse, and Williamstown Theatre Festival, among others. She is a champion of groundbreaking artists and has longstanding working relationships with esteemed playwrights such as Taylor Mac, Mfoniso Udofia, Lloyd Suh, Barbara Hammond, Luis Alfaro, Octavio Solis, Linda McLean, and Sam Shepard, with whom she worked closely on a five-year Bay Area-wide legacy series and directed the critically acclaimed revivals of Buried Child and Fool for Love. Prior to The Huntington, she was the artistic director at San Francisco's Magic Theatre for 12 years, as well as producing artistic director of New York's WP Theater and associate director and staff producer of the McCarter Theatre. She is a New York Theatre Workshop Usual Suspect and the recipient of Bay Area Critic's Association Awards, a Drama League fellowship, the Princess Grace Award, a Sundance/Luma Director's fellowship, and the 2018 Zelda Fichandler Award.

Pierre Carlet de Marivaux (Playwright) was born on February 4, 1688 in Paris, France. A French dramatist, novelist, and journalist, his comedies became, after those of Molière, the most frequently performed in French theatre. He died February 12, 1763 in Paris. In addition to The Triumph of Love, Marivaux also wrote The Game of Love and Chance and The False Secrets.

Stephen Wadsworth (Translator) is renowned for his translations and productions of plays by Marivaux which introduced the playwright to American theatre audiences in the 1990s. For his work on Marivaux and Molière, he was made a Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the government of France. His productions of Aeschylus, Shakespeare, Molière, Marivaux, Goldoni, Beaumarchais, Strindberg, Shaw, Wilde, and Coward have established him as a master of classical style, but he has also directed world premieres of plays by authors as diverse as Anna Deavere Smith, Beth Henley, and Ken Ludwig. He has been a front-rank opera director for over 40 years, creating productions for the Metropolitan Opera, Vienna State Opera, La Scala Milan, London's Royal Opera, the Edinburgh Festival, and many other companies notably including Seattle Opera, where he created 11 productions, including a legendary production of Wagner's Ring cycle. He co-authored the opera A Quiet Place with Leonard Bernstein. Since 2008 he has been the James S. Marcus Fellow at The Juilliard School, where he teaches acting and directing.

TICKETS

Tickets start at $29. Season ticket packages and FlexPasses are also now on sale:

online at huntingtontheatre.org

by phone at 617-266-0800;

or in person at the Huntington Theatre (264 Huntington Ave) or Calderwood Pavilion (527 Tremont Street)

Select discounts apply:

$10 off: season ticket holders

$40 “HYPE” tickets (Huntington Young Patron Events) for patrons 40 years-old and younger (valid ID required)

$25 student and military tickets (valid ID required)

Limited number of Pay-What-You-Wish tickets (not available online, please call or visit the box office to inquire using the contact info above)

Please note that a digital recording of this production will be made available for online viewing. Details to come at huntingtontheatre.org/whats-on/the-triumph-of-love/

The Huntington asks that any patron experiencing illness stay home and contact ticketing services for more information about exchanges.

ACCESS PERFORMANCES FOR THE TRIUMPH OF LOVE

Tickets are $20 for each patron and their guests. To reserve tickets please email access@huntingtontheatre.org, call ticketing services at 617-266-0800, or visit in person at the Huntington Theatre, 264 Huntington Ave, Boston or the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA, 527 Tremont St, Boston.

Accessible performances are supported in part by the Liberty Mutual Foundation.

OPEN CAPTIONED PERFORMANCE: Tuesday, March 25 at 7pm. The Huntington offers open captioning at designated performances for any patron who benefits from having the text of spoken dialogue visible in time with the play.

ASL-INTERPRETED PERFORMANCE: Friday, March 28 at 7:30pm. The Huntington offers American Sign Language interpretation at designated performances for patrons who are Deaf or hard of hearing.

AUDIO-DESCRIBED PERFORMANCE: Saturday, April 5 at 2pm. The Huntington offers audio description for patrons who are blind or low-vision. Please visit huntingtontheatre.org/visit/accessibility for information.

Large Print and Braille Programs will also be available for patrons at performances.

THE TRIUMPH OF LOVE SPECIAL EVENTS

“Stage & Screen” The Rules of the Game at Coolidge Corner: Monday, March 3 at 7pm

The Huntington and Coolidge Corner continue their “Stage & Screen” collaboration with an event on Monday, March 3 at Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline, MA. After a 7pm showing of French language film The Rules of the Game (directed and screenplay by Jean Renoir, 1950), guests connected The Huntington's production of The Triumph of Love will host a post-screening discussion.

Tickets to the Stage & Screen film and post-screening discussion can be purchased here: coolidge.org/programs/stage-screen.

Humanities Forum: Sunday, March 23 at 2pm

The Huntington hosts a post-show discussion after the 2pm matinee performance on Sunday, March 23 at the Huntington Theatre (264 Huntington Ave).

Actors Forum: Thursday, March 27 at 7pm

The Huntington hosts a moderated, post-show discussion with members of the cast after the 7pm performance on Thursday, March 27 at the Huntington Theatre (264 Huntington Ave). Hear actors from The Triumph of Love reflect on their roles and nuances of each character.

Actors Forum: Wednesday, April 2 at 2pm

The Huntington hosts a moderated, post-show discussion with members of the cast after the 2pm matinee performance on Wednesday, April 2 at the Huntington Theatre (264 Huntington Ave). Hear actors from The Triumph of Love reflect on their roles and nuances of each character.

Student Matinee performance: Thursday, April 3 at 10am

The Huntington Education Department hosts a student matinee of The Triumph of Love on Thursday, April 3 at 10am at the Huntington Theatre (264 Huntington Ave). Student tickets are $20 each, chaperones attend at no cost, and one chaperone is required for every 15 students.

To reserve your school group and learn more information, please email Manager of Education Operations Bec Lowe at education@huntingtontheatre.org.

