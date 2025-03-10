THE MAN FROM EARTH to be Presented at Cotuit Center for the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cotuit Center for the Arts will present The Man From Earth, a gripping and thought-provoking sci-fi drama, running from March 20 to April 6 in the Sigel Black Box Theater. This intimate and cerebral play invites audiences to question the nature of history, human existence, and what it truly means to be mortal.



Written by Jerome Bixby, The Man From Earth unfolds at a farewell gathering for a university professor who has suddenly and unexpectedly resigned. As his colleagues press him for answers, he presents a startling hypothetical scenario—one that soon takes on a life of its own. What follows is a profound and philosophical discussion, as each character, drawing from their academic discipline, grapples with the shocking implications. The play masterfully blends science fiction with existential inquiry, leaving audiences captivated until the very last moment.



Showtimes & Ticket Information:

Opening Night: Thursday, March 20

Performances: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 PM, Sundays at 1:30 PM

Venue: Sigel Black Box Theater, Cotuit Center for the Arts

Tickets: Available online at cotuit.org or by calling the box office at 508-428-0669



The Man From Earth is a must-see for fans of speculative fiction, philosophy, and character-driven drama. With its intimate staging in the Sigel Black Box Theater, audiences will feel immersed in the tension and intrigue of this unique and mind-expanding production.



