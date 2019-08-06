THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT 20th Anniversary Screening and Q&A Sets Boston Fall Date

Emerson Colonial theatre announces a special 20th anniversary screening of the 1999 psychological horror film, The Blair Witch Project. The evening will consist of a special screening of the film, followed by a moderated question-and-answer session with the film's director, Eduardo Sanchez, and actor Michael C. Williams.

The film, set in October of 1994, follows three student filmmakers that disappear in the woods near Burkittsville, Maryland while shooting a documentary about a local legend known as "The Blair Witch." A year later, their footage is recovered.

Tickets start at $30 are on sale to the public this Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10am. Meet-and-greet add-ons are available in the ticket purchase path. Tickets may be purchased online at emersoncolonialtheatre.com, by calling 888.616.0272 or by visiting the box office at the Emerson Colonial Theatre at 106 Boylston Street in Boston. The box office is open Tuesday through Friday at 12pm, Saturday at 10am and closed on Sunday and Monday. Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to standard service fees.

Eduardo Sanchez was born in Cuba in 1968. He studied Television Production at Montgomery College in Rockville, MD and received his BA in Motion Picture Production from the University of Central Florida in 1994. It was at UCF where Eduardo met his future Haxan Films partners and in 1998 he co-wrote, coedited and co-directed "The Blair Witch Project." He also designed and built the original BlairWitch.com website and co-directed the TV special, "Curse of the Blair Witch" for the Sci-Fi Channel. Eduardo directed the alien-abduction feature film "Altered," in 2005 and the China-ghost film "Seventh Moon" in 2009, starring Amy Smart. He then wrote, directed and edited the psychological horror film "Lovely Molly" in 2012 and co-directed the zombie short film "A Ride in the Park" that was part of the anthology film "V/H/S/2" released in 2013. His latest film, the Bigfoot found footage film "Exists" premiered at SXSW 2014, winning the audience award in the Midnighters section. In television, Eduardo was the Producing Director on Season 4 of the USA series "Queen of the South." He was one of the lead writers on the 2014 ABC series "The Quest" and directed the first four episodes of the Glen Morgan ("The X-Files") BBC America series, "Intruders," which premiered in 2014. He returns to direct his fifth episode of "Supernatural" (final season) for CW later this year. He lives with his wife, Stefanie, their three children, Bianca, Lucas and Lennon and a ridiculous Star Wars collection in Urbana, Maryland.

Michael C. Williams is known by most for his starring role in 1999's box office and independent film phenomenon, "The Blair Witch Project." Michael's credits include guest-starring roles on "Law and Order," "Law and Order SVU," "Altered," "The Objective" and numerous theatrical projects. He most recently appeared on CBS's new hit television series titled, "FBI." Michael and his wife, Toni, recently opened MCW Acting Studio (www.mcwactingstudio.com) in Westchester County, NY, where they run acting classes and public speaking coaching for kids and adults. Michael had a career/life where his passion for being a helper landed him his most prized role as a middle school guidance counselor.

In its storied history, Emerson Colonial Theatre has debuted such seminal Broadway shows as Anything Goes, Porgy and Bess, Oklahoma!, Born Yesterday, Follies, A Little Night Music, GRAND HOTEL and La Cage aux Folles, and most recently, the pre-Broadway world premiere of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. The building, which opened in 1900 with a production of Ben-Hur, is the oldest continuously operated theatre in Boston, as well as being amongst the most magnificent, having retained most of its original period details. A theatre for the community, Emerson Colonial Theatre will once again contribute to the rich cultural landscape of Boston with a new and varied program of Broadway shows, live music, comedy and events. www.EmersonColonialTheatre.com.

Founded in 1992, Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) is the world's number one live theater company with the vision of helping great shows to find the largest audiences. ATG operates over 50 venues in Britain, NORTH AMERICA and Germany. It is an internationally recognized award-winning theater producer with productions in the West End and on Broadway and touring productions in the U.K., North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. ATG is also the market leader in theater ticketing services through ATG Tickets, LOVETheatre and Group Line.

ATG operates the newly refurbished Lyric Theatre, home to the acclaimed Tony Award winner Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and the oldest theater on Broadway, the beautifully restored Hudson Theatre. ATG manages and operates the Saenger and Mahalia Jackson theaters in New Orleans, the Majestic and Empire theaters in San Antonio and the magnificent Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. Under ATG's management, Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston reopened in the summer of 2018 with the critically-acclaimed pre-Broadway World Premiere engagement of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. In 2018, ATG secured a lease on San Francisco's Curran Theatre, where the West Coast Premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will commence performances in the fall. Most recently, ATG acquired Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land. Declared "Houston's Hottest Music Venue" by Houston Press, Smart Financial Centre is a state-of-the-art, indoor performance venue with flexible seating capacities.

ATG's most recent producing credits in the U.S. include Dear Evan Hansen, Pretty Woman: The Musical, A Doll's House Part 2, Sunday in the Park with George, and Lincoln Center Theater's The King and I.

www.atg.co.uk/atg-worldwide/americas/

Image: © Lionsgate





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You