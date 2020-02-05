Sue Pekock Named Chief Advancement Officer Development/Institutional Marketing at The Boch Center

The Boch Center, one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions, announced today the appointment of Sue Pekock as Chief Advancement Officer Development/Institutional Marketing. Ms. Pekock has an accomplished background in fundraising, with more than 25 years' experience in the arts and education sectors. As part of the senior management team, Sue will be responsible for planning and assuring implementation of strategies to develop donors and contributions to support the Boch Center and its initiatives.

"We are thrilled that Sue brings a wide array of development and marketing experience to the Boch Center and we couldn't be more pleased to welcome her into the Boch Center family," said Josiah A. Spaulding, Jr., President & CEO of the Boch Center. "Sue's skills will be critical in developing our fundraising efforts as the organization looks towards the future and ever-changing arts landscape. I know that with Sue on our team, the Boch Center is positioned to have a greater impact on the city of Boston."

Previously, Ms. Pekock was the Director of Development, Marketing and Communications at the Longy School of Music at Bard College. As part of the executive leadership team, Sue oversaw all fundraising and marketing efforts. While there, contributed income increased by 300%, and the School has seen record enrollments. Sue is no stranger to the philanthropic arena of Boston. Prior to working for Longy, Sue held leadership positions at a number of organizations including Boston College, as a consultant with CCS Fundraising, Inc. and Boston Lyric Opera.

"I'm thrilled to join Joe and the entire team at the Boch Center. It is an innovative and dynamic organization, and I am honored to have an opportunity to help ensure its award-winning programs continue to enrich and impact the community in very meaningful ways and for generations to come," Sue said.





