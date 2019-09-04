St. Patrick's Day Tradition Returns To Worcester

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the music of the emerald isle when WGBH presents A St. Patrick's Day Celtic Sojourn with Brian O'Donovan returns to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now to members and go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, September 10 at 10 am.

For the past decade, the A St. Patrick's Day Celtic Sojourn concerts have introduced a wide range of new and familiar musicians alike to audiences eager to celebrate the holiday in true Irish fashion. This year's cast showcases exquisite musicianship from groups and individuals representing the core tradition, as well as the wide range of connections to Irish music around the world. Since 1986, local, regional and national broadcasts of Brian O'Donovan's radio program, "A Celtic Sojourn," have proven extraordinarily popular. This concert follows the established format of the long-running "A Christmas Celtic Sojourn" production, which plays to over 15,000 people in Boston, Worcester, Rockport and Providence each year.

Tickets to WGBH presents A St. Patrick's Day Celtic Sojourn with Brian O'Donovan start at $25. Discounts are available for members and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester. For more information on group sales, contact Group Sales at 508.471.1689 or groupsales@thehanovertheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You