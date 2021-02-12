Springfield Symphony Orchestra Announces Adult Music Education Events

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra is extending its adult music education with several virtual events for winter and spring 2021.

In February and March, the company is offering two 90-minute virtual lecture/music education events via Zoom - Brahms' Last Hurrah with Maestro Rhodes on February 18th, and The Art of the Audition: From Conservatory to Career with Cellist Emily Taubl on March 4th.

Beginning on March 18th, Education Director Kirsten Lipkens is presenting an interactive three-session class on Orchestral Literacy, designed to give both long-time symphony attendees and newcomers to symphony concerts a better understanding of how an orchestra works, the role of the conductor and score, how a composer uses form and structure in their musical expressions, and more.

Learn more at https://www.springfieldsymphony.org/adult-music-education-classes/.