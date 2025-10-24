Springfield Chamber Players to Present SONIC PLUS Percussion Concert at 52 Sumner

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Springfield Chamber Players (SCP) will present Sonic Plus, an all-percussion concert, on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at 3 p.m. at 52 Sumner in Springfield. The program will be led by Nathan Lassell, Principal Percussionist of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, who will be joined by Doug Perry and additional guest percussionists for a dynamic afternoon of rhythm and sound exploration.

The concert will feature a range of works highlighting the versatility and expressive power of percussion instruments. Lassell and his ensemble will bring audiences an immersive sonic experience that blends precision, texture, and innovation.

This event is part of SCP’s five-concert 52 Sumner series, which continues into its second season and spotlights the diverse musicians within the ensemble. The organization will also present concerts at the Westfield Athenaeum and in partnership with the Springfield Youth Orchestras throughout the 2025–2026 season.

Lassell maintains a distinguished career as both an orchestral percussionist and drum set artist. In addition to his role with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, he serves as Chief Musician of the United States Coast Guard Band and performs with the Rhode Island Philharmonic. His wide-ranging credits include appearances with the National Symphony Orchestra, Hartford Symphony, and orchestras across the U.S., as well as teaching appointments at Central Connecticut State University.

Doug Perry is a percussionist, composer, and educator acclaimed for his work in contemporary music and video game scoring. He has appeared as a soloist with the Hartford Symphony, Norwalk Symphony, and New Haven Symphony, and has recorded for titles including Mortal Kombat 11, Celeste, and Star Wars Outlaws. Perry teaches percussion, audio production, and game music at Western Connecticut State University.

For more information on Sonic Plus and upcoming events, visit springfieldchamberplayers.org.