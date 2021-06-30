Silkroad Announces 2021 Global Musician Workshop In Partnership with New England Conservatory 

Silkroad and New England Conservatory announced today the 2021 Global Musician Workshop(GMW), which will be held virtually for the first time due to the ongoing pandemic from August 8-14.

GMW is directed by cellist and Silkroad artist Mike Block and features renowned faculty, including members of the Silkroad Ensembleand their colleagues, representing various cultures, traditions, and musical styles. Participants will engage in a variety of classes and group sessions designed to help them develop as versatile performers and well-rounded cultural citizens. The 2021 GMW also includes an Online Performance Festival on August 13 and 14, showcasing participants, faculty, alumni, and special guests. Performances will be broadcast for free on Silkroad's Facebook and YouTube.

"No matter what music you already love and no matter what music you already know, I guarantee you it's the result of centuries of global influence and exchange. And that's what we're trying to pack into one life-changing week," said GMW Director Mike Block. "We really hope that you can join us for this transformative experience-learning, playing, and discussing music from across the world, with musicians also from across the world."

A pillar educational initiative of Silkroad, GMW launched in 2015 as a professional development program for amateur and professional musicians over the age of 18 and for educators from all musical backgrounds-classical, jazz, folk, or traditional styles. The program is modeled after the tenets guiding the Silkroad Ensemble: fostering a community of globally minded musicians who learn from one another's traditions and incorporate them into their artistic voices. To date, GMW has welcomed hundreds of participants with applications from nearly 40 countries.