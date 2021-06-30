Silkroad Announces 2021 Global Musician Workshop In Partnership with New England Conservatory
The week-long training program will be offered virtually for the first time and feature a two-day Online Performance Festival open to the general public.
Silkroad and New England Conservatory announced today the 2021 Global Musician Workshop(GMW), which will be held virtually for the first time due to the ongoing pandemic from August 8-14.
GMW is directed by cellist and Silkroad artist Mike Block and features renowned faculty, including members of the Silkroad Ensembleand their colleagues, representing various cultures, traditions, and musical styles. Participants will engage in a variety of classes and group sessions designed to help them develop as versatile performers and well-rounded cultural citizens. The 2021 GMW also includes an Online Performance Festival on August 13 and 14, showcasing participants, faculty, alumni, and special guests. Performances will be broadcast for free on Silkroad's Facebook and YouTube."No matter what music you already love and no matter what music you already know, I guarantee you it's the result of centuries of global influence and exchange. And that's what we're trying to pack into one life-changing week," said GMW Director Mike Block. "We really hope that you can join us for this transformative experience-learning, playing, and discussing music from across the world, with musicians also from across the world." A pillar educational initiative of Silkroad, GMW launched in 2015 as a professional development program for amateur and professional musicians over the age of 18 and for educators from all musical backgrounds-classical, jazz, folk, or traditional styles. The program is modeled after the tenets guiding the Silkroad Ensemble: fostering a community of globally minded musicians who learn from one another's traditions and incorporate them into their artistic voices. To date, GMW has welcomed hundreds of participants with applications from nearly 40 countries. This year's virtual format presents an extraordinary opportunity for access and wider reach. Classes will be facilitated via Zoom webinar and streamed from New England Conservatory's campus in Boston using low-latency software SoundJack for real-time collaboration. Registration is currently open and applications will be accepted through the program's start date. Silkroad supports systemic allyship with historically marginalized people-including BIPOC, women, and LGBTQ+-and strongly encourages applications for financial assistance from people with these identities or who are members of other marginalized communities. The deadline to apply for financial assistance is Wednesday, June 30. The 2021 GMW application, as well as up-to-date program details, can be found at silkroad.org/gmw.