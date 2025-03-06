Shakespeare & Company's MACBETH Tour to Stage Free Public Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shakespeare & Company's Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare will stage a free, public performance of Shakespeare's Macbeth directed by Kirstin L. Daniel and Kevin G. Coleman at the Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield's Public Library, on Saturday, March 29 at 2 p.m., with a post-show forum to follow.

Sponsored by The Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum, this special showing of Macbeth offers patrons of Pittsfield's Public Library an opportunity to enjoy a staged and costumed theater production at no cost. Marilyn Manning, executive committee member of The Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum, said the group is thrilled to welcome Shakespeare & Company back to the library's auditorium.

"The Friends strive to bring free, quality entertainment and educational experiences to the citizens of Berkshire County," she said. "Their promised production of Macbeth epitomizes our intended goal. I look forward to an impressive set, a professional cast, and one of Shakespeare's finest plays - all made accessible to a 21st-century audience."

Shakespeare & Company's Artistic Director, Allyn Burrows, said the company is thrilled to offer this classic tale of murder, madness, and magic to the Pittsfield community.

"Furthering our connections within the Berkshires' communities with this powerful story and this vibrant poetry is very gratifying, and we hope it continues," he said.

Additionally, Jeffrey Konowitch, vice chair of Shakespeare & Company's Board of Trustees and co-chair of the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility (IDEA) Committee, called the partnership a great opportunity to bring the company's work to a new venue.

"These community performances will help us continue a key goal of our IDEA committee: to connect with and learn more about new audiences, and to bring those diverse audiences to theater in the Berkshires."

The Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare has introduced Shakespeare to schools, colleges, community centers, and other venues since 1982, sending touring productions of Shakespeare's plays along with a variety of related workshops across the region. These performances reach more than 20,000 students, teachers, and audience members each year.

Shakespeare & Company will also stage two public performances of Macbeth at its campus in Lenox, Mass.: a sensory-friendly performance on Thursday, March 15, at 2:30 p.m., (with a venue walk-through scheduled for Friday, March 14, at 2:30 p.m.) and two open-captioned performances on Saturday, March 22, at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The 2025 Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare is made possible by Shakespeare in American Communities, a program of Arts Midwest, and support from the Virginia and Harvey Kimmel Fund, The Janey Fund Charitable Trust, Mill Town Foundation, theatre works! and many others. For more information, visit shakespeare.org or call the Box Office at (413) 637-3353.

The 2025 cast of the Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare's Macbeth includes:

Shiree Adkins

Shiree hails from Baton Rouge, La., and trained at the landmark Howard University, earning her BFA in Theatre Arts before getting her Masters at The Central School of Speech and Drama in London. Keeping God first, Shiree is so grateful for this journey as she continues growing in her practice.

Leslie Field

Leslie is thrilled to be spending the season reveling in the passionate and witchy world of Macbeth. Leslie is a Massachusetts-based actor and performing artist and has been an Education Artist at Shakespeare & Company since 2022. She is a graduate of the two-year conservatory at the Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin, Ireland, and received a B.A. from UMass Amherst. She has trained and studied at the Roy Hart Center in France, the Pig Iron School, and Pacifica Graduate Institute. Leslie nurtures a deep dedication to embodiment, the creative process, creative living, and the ocean.

Joslyn Eaddy Meléndez

Joslyn is delighted to make her debut with Shakespeare & Company! A native and resident of Connecticut, she received her B.A. in Performing Arts with a concentration in Theatre at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. Recent credits include Bianca in The Taming of the Shrew and Marcellus and a player in Hamlet (Capital Classics Theatre Company), Rosalind in As You Like It (Times Fool Company), Hero in Much Ado About Nothing (Capital Classics), and Helena in A Midsummer Night's Dream (Pittsfield Shakespeare in the Park).

Mollie Murk

Mollie is an actor, director, and artist based in Louisville, Ky., and is elated to make their Shakespeare & Company debut. Recent acting credits include Actors Theatre of Louisville's King John, The Wolves, Dracula, Dracula: the Radio Play, and Are You There? in the Humana Festival of New American Plays; Kentucky Shakespeare's Macbeth (Lady Macbeth), Comedy of Errors (Adriana), Pride & Prejudice (Lizzy Bennet), The Importance of Being Earnest (Gwendolen Fairfax), Twelfth Night (Viola), and Romeo & Juliet (Mercutio); Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's Taming of the Shrew (Biondello); and various productions at Derby Dinner Playhouse, Louisville Ballet, Hope Repertory Theatre, the Know Theatre of Cincinnati, and others. Directing credits include She Kills Monsters with Pandora Productions, and As You Like It with three witches shakespeare. Mollie is an alum of Hope College and Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training and is a proud member of the Ring of Keys Network.

Kallie Pong

Kallie Pong is excited to debut with Shakespeare & Company and is honored to be a part of the touring troupe. A proud California native, Kallie holds a BFA in Theater Performance from Chapman University. Favorite credits include ALIEN/NATION (Williamstown Theatre Festival) and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Chapman University). She extends a heartfelt thanks to her family and friends for their unwavering support. Coram Deo.

Malle Winters

Malle is so excited to be hitting the road with Macbeth this spring! She has worked with Shakespeare & Company on and off since 2019, including in the Education Department as a residency teacher and a director in the Fall Festival of Shakespeare. She splits her time between the Berkshires and her hometown of Pittsburgh, Pa., where she received a B.A. in Theatre Arts from Point Park University. Favorite acting credits include Mrs. Lintott, The History Boys, MJ's Mom, Good Grief (Pittsburgh Playhouse); Host, I Love Christmas Movies! (RWS Entertainment Group), and Octavius Caesar, Antony y Cleopatra (Elsewhere Shakespeare). All the thanks and love to her family and friends.

