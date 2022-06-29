Shakespeare & Company Presents Professional Development Workshop For Teachers Next Month

Shakespeare & Company will host On Teaching and Directing Shakespeare: Romeo and Juliet one-week, professional development workshop for teachers from Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 16 at the company's Lenox, Mass. campus, led by Founding Member and Director of Education Kevin G. Coleman.

Using Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet to offer hands-on experience and strategies to help their students experience Shakespeare's language, the company's Professional Development Workshops are the result of more than 40 years at the company, and are designed for teachers, directors, and teaching artists to help them create dynamic, engaging learning experiences of Shakespeare in the classroom and on the stage.

The July Romeo and Juliet workshop will offer new ways for teachers and students to engage with Shakespeare's text through practical, structure-based methodologies and techniques for the rehearsal room, with each six-day workshop including 36-hours of Professional Development Credit; take-home materials of the strategies and rationale for each activity; tickets to Shakespeare & Company; optional evening classes such as directing student productions, stage combat, and more.

Tuition is $900, and scholarships as well as limited housing is available upon request. For more information or to apply, e-mail Kaitlin Henderson at khenderson@shakespeare.org.