Scottish Folk-Trio Talisk To Play Club Passim March 2

The Ground-breaking, chart-topping, genre-bending Scottish folk-trio Talisk will play Club Passim on March 2nd.

The show will boast music from their critically-acclaimed albums Abyss and Beyond, as well as newer songs such as their latest single "Aura," off their much anticipated third album. Talisk is one of the most in-demand Folk-based groups to emerge from Scotland in the last decade. Tickets for the show are on sale now at Passim.org.

"With a new show, new album, new member and two years of planning, we are ready to give America all we've got and a tour you won't forget," says Mohsen Amini, the trio's concertinist.

Mohsen Amini (BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards' Musician of the Year), Graeme Armstrong, and Benedict Morris (BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year) fuse concertina, guitar, and fiddle to produce a multi-layered signature that has captivated audiences worldwide. At its core, three seemingly acoustic instruments- but in the hands of three master craftsmen; one unmistakable, bold sound and captivating live show.

Talisk have toured the world, stacking up major awards for their explosively energetic, artfully woven sound- including Folk Band of the Year at the BBC Alba Scots Trad Music Awards, a BBC Radio 2 Folk Award, and the Belhaven Bursary for Innovation. Appearances at leading festivals across multiple continents have amassed a die-hard following- including closing out Saturday night's main stage at the 2019 Cambridge Folk Festival, Denmark's Tønder Festival, the Rainforest World Music Festival in Malaysian Borneo, WOMADs UK, Chile and Las Palmas, Edmonton Folk Festival, Milwaukee Irish Festival, three back-to-back years at the Philadelphia Folk Festival, and six appearances at Glasgow's Celtic Connections.

Following their critically acclaimed debut, Abyss, Talisk's sophomore album, Beyond, quickly amassed five star reviews and rose to No.1 in the iTunes world music charts upon its late 2018 release. With streaming figures into multiple millions, and new music on the horizon in 2022, audiences worldwide are fiercely anticipating the latest chapter from a group lauded by leading world music magazine Songlines as: "incredibly infectious and endearing... fresh, invigorating, accomplished."

Talisk will perform live at Club Passim March 2, 2022, at 7:00PM. Tickets are $25 ($23 for members) and can be purchased at Passim.org. The show will be streamed on Passim's Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as www.passim.org/streams.

All guests at Club Passim must show proof of vaccination before every show. Guests are required to have a booster if their last vaccination was more than 6-months ago.