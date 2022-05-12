STRAIGHT WHITE MEN Opens Next Month in Wellfleet

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater presents Straight White Men by Young Jean Lee, directed by Sasha Brätt and starring Eleanor Phillips, Freddy Biddle, Mark Hofmaier, Carl Howell, Mike Mihm, and Andy McCain. Performances are June 3 - 24 at 8:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays on the Julie Harris Stage. Preview performances at 7:30 p.m. on June 1 and 2 are discounted and open to the public.



Ed and his sons are celebrating the holidays in their traditional style. As Jake and Drew sit around eating Chinese takeout, playing games, and pranking each other, it quickly becomes apparent that something is wrong with their brother Matt. One brother's existential crisis prompts a spirited and comedic dialogue on the value of privilege in an evolving society and the tragedy of failing to live up to one's potential.

"To cut to the obvious, STRAIGHT WHITE MEN is a loaded title...But the play turns out to have a disarming gentleness to it. Lee has more sympathy for her subject than scorn." - LA Times

Young Jean Lee has been called "hands down, the most adventurous downtown playwright of her generation" by the New York Times and "one of the best experimental playwrights in America" by Time Out New York. She has written and directed nine shows in New York with her company, Young Jean Lee's Theater Company, and toured her work to over thirty cities around the world. In 2018, she became the first Asian-American woman to have her play produced on Broadway with Straight White Men.

Straight White Men, by Young Jean Lee

Tickets: $25-$40 with discounts for seniors; students $15; previews (June 1 & 2) $25.

When: June 3 - 24, 2022, 8 p.m.; previews 7:30 p.m.

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater

Outermost Performing Arts Center

2357 State Highway Route 6

Wellfleet MA 02667

(508) 349-9428 | what.org