SEX N' THE CITY Comes to Worcester

Everyone's favorite New York City singles are making their way to Worcester! Sex n' The City: The "Super" Unauthorized Musical Parody comes to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Sunday, February 23 at 7 pm. Tickets are on sale now to members and go on sale to the public on Friday, December 20 at 10 am.

Sex n' the City tackles serious questions like "Will I ever find the one?," "Can you ever really be over your ex?" and "For the third time, it's a neck massager!" Join Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha on a hilarious trip through New York in the '90s.

Tickets to Sex n' the City: The "Super: Unauthorized Musical Parody start at $45. Discounts are available for members and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester. For more information on group sales, contact Group Sales at 508.471.1689 or groupsales@thehanovertheatre.org.





