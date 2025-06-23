SERVPRO After Hours Concerts' to Present Free Pearl Jam Tribute Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A special treat for fans, SERVPRO After Hours Concerts' Thursday Night Tribute show of the 2025 season will be completely free for all guests. Guests can reserve complimentary tickets in advance for the Thursday, June 26th show now at www.afterhoursinnsbrook.com.

The Ledbetters are THE ultimate Pearl Jam tribute band. Capturing an authentic recreation of Pearl Jam's studio recordings, combined with their intense live shows, The Ledbetters will bring you right back to your flannel wearing days. Comprised of powerhouse singer Jamie Stem (Sinch), James Burke on lead guitar, Steven Piperno on guitars, Rocco De Lise on bass guitar, and John Stover on drums, they accurately pay homage to the DEEP catalogue of iconic songs that influenced a generation.

Superunknown is quickly becoming the premier tribute band for the music of Chris Cornell. Started in 2018 as a solo act with vocalist/guitarist Jason Reed (who uncannily recreates the howling vocals of Cornell), Superunknown now consists of a full band also featuring Louis Graff (guitar), Tom Laskas (bass), Ron DiSilvestro (drums) and Pete Heffley (guitar). Superunknown covers all eras of Chris Cornell, playing the music of Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog.

Set on more than four acres of land on Cox Road just off Interstate 295, SERVPRO After Hours at the Innsbrook Pavilion offers ample parking, local food trucks and concessions, lawn games and more.



The Thursday Night Tribute series continues all summer long with performances by The Legwarmers (July 3), Let's Sing Taylor (July 10), Yachtley Crew (July 17), Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show (July 24), 7 Summers: Morgan Wallen Tribute Band (July 31), The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA (August 7), Red Not Chilli Peppers + Fooz Fighters (August 14), Kenny and Luke's Country Beach Party (August 21), Changes in Latitudes: America's Premiere Jimmy Buffet Tribute Show (August 28), The Broken Hearts: Tribute To Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers (September 4), Almost Queen (September 11), Uncaged: A Tribute to the Zac Brown Band (September 18), and Separate Ways The Band: Keepin' the Journey Alive (September 25). SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at the Innsbrook Pavilion is located at 4901 Lake Brook Drive in Glen Allen, VA. 23060 adjacent to Interstate 295. All tickets are available at www.afterhoursinnsbrook.com.

