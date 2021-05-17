Revels Presents BETH BAHIA COHEN: A LIFE STORY THROUGH STRINGS

Revels' Musical Connections series continues with Beth Bahia Cohen: A Life Story Through Strings, this Sunday, May 23, at 5pm ET, free on Facebook Live!

Explore musical traditions from around the world with the #RevelsConnects: Musical Connections series of FREE intimate salon-style performances and companion podcasts, produced in collaboration with the Mass Cultural Council. The series includes virtual 45-minute salon-style performances with a variety of musical tradition bearers hosted on Facebook Live and followed by a companion podcast produced in collaboration with the Mass Cultural Council and hosted by the MCC's Folk Arts & Heritage Program Manager, Maggie Holtzberg.

Don't miss violinist Beth Bahia Cohen in concert this Sunday as she shares her life story through music and takes us on a global adventure through strings!

Beth Bahia Cohen is a violinist of Syrian Jewish and Russian Jewish heritage. Inspired at a young age by the sounds she heard at family gatherings, she went on to study with master musicians from Hungary, Greece, Turkey, and the Middle East. She plays the violin, viola, Greek lyras, Turkish bowed tanbur and kabak kemane, Norwegian hardingfele, and Egyptian rababa. Beth is a founding member of the Greek ensemble Ziyiá, a frequent teacher with the Eastern European Folklife Center, and an Assistant Professor at Berklee College of Music, where she leads the Berklee Greek Ensemble and the Berklee Global Strings Ensemble.

Come along on a new #RevelsConnects: Musical Connections journey as Beth tells the story of her life through the music that has accompanied it. We will also be sharing the latest episode of our companion podcast, #RevelsConnects: Musical Connections, featuring Beth and host Maggie Holtzberg, the MCC's Folk Arts & Heritage Program Manager.

The episode will be available the Wednesday following the performance at https://revelsconnectsmusicalconnections.buzzsprout.com or on podcast streaming apps.

Beth Bahia Cohen: A Life Story Through Strings streams live @TheRevels on Facebook on Sunday, May 23 at 5:00pm ET at www.facebook.com/therevels/live The event is free and open to the public.

Learn more at www.revels.org.