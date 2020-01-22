Regis College Fine Arts Center Will Presents MARDI GRAS INDIANS and Other Works by Robert Freeman

Regis College Fine Arts Center presents Mardi Gras Indians and Other Works by Robert Freeman, Monday, February 3 through Friday, March 20 at the Regis College Fine Arts Center Carney Gallery, 235 Wellesley Street, Weston, MA.

An opening reception will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 6:30-8:30pm. All events are free and open to the public.

Gallery hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 10am-4pm, Thursdays 10-8pm, and Saturday 12-3pm. More information can be found at regiscollege.edu/fac.

"We're incredibly pleased to have the works of Robert Freeman in our gallery this winter," says Regis College Fine Arts Center Director, Michael Duncan Smith. "His paintings are so rich and vibrant that they are instantly alive, capturing the sounds and rhythms of the Mardi Gras on the canvas."

Many consider the Mardi Gras Indians, or Black Indians, to be the true heartbeat of New Orleans. Although associated with Mardi Gras, the Black Indians are a distinct culture with rituals going back centuries. Artist Robert Freeman's captures the vibrancy of the people and traditions that transform the streets of New Orleans in performances that harken from Africa and the original tribes of America.

During this exhibit, the Regis College Fine Arts Center will debut a new program called Access through Arts: Expanding the Conversation. Funded by a generous grant from the Foundation for Metrowest, this project will expand access by providing additional operating hours from 4-8pm on Thursdays, as well as provide artwork and program translations in three languages: Chinese, Spanish, and Portuguese. In addition, Braille and large print programs will be made available as well as an audio guide.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Robert Freeman has been showing nationally for over 40 years and has been included in the collections of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, the National Center for African American Artists, Boston Public Library, Brown University, and the deCordova Museum, among other institutions. In addition to numerous gallery shows, his paintings have been featured in exhibitions at the deCordova Museum, the Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and Williams College Museum of Art. He earned his BFA and MFA from Boston University. Known for his vivid and powerful figurative paintings, Robert Freeman has traditionally focused on the interactions between people in his work. In couples and crowds, the characters in his paintings betray their emotions with expressive faces and body language. Skillful, brave use of color and gesture are the trademark of Freeman's work and make his figures nearly abstract. robertfreemanart.com

MARDI GRAS INDIANS at a glance

Presented by:

Regis College Fine Arts Center

Event:

Mardi Gras Indians and Other Works

Artist:

Robert Freeman

Venue:

Regis College Fine Arts Center | Carney Gallery

235 Wellesley Street | Weston, MA 02493

Dates:

February 3-March 20, 2020

Opening Reception:

Tuesday, February 25, 6:30-8:30pm

Gallery Hours:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 10am-4pm

Thursdays 10-8pm, and Saturday 12-3pm

Admission:

Free and Open to the Public

Parking:

Ample free parking in surface lots and designated roadways

Directions:

regiscollege.edu/directions

Accessibility:

Wheelchair Accessible, Braille Programs and Descriptions, and Audio Guides





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You